Voices of Liberty to be Featured Performers at 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The holidays are heading this way and before we know it, it’ll be a new year. Speaking of the new year, EPCOT will start off 2021 with Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts which, for the first time ever, will include Voices of Liberty as featured event performers!
What’s Happening:
- 2021 is shaping up to be a fun year at EPCOT and to kick things off this winter will be the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
- Guests of all ages will discover a world of creativity celebrating visual, performance, and culinary arts throughout the entire park.
- While it’ll be awhile before Disney announces all of the delicious offerings available at their Food Studios, or the list of talented performers who will entertain guests, they have revealed that a beloved group will be featured during the event.
- According to the official Walt Disney World website, the Voices of Liberty will make their Festival of the Arts debut in 2021.
- The Voices of Liberty will take to the stage at America Gardens Theatre with a brand-new showcase—the Disney Songbook—performing a variety of favorite Disney songs and celebrating the artistry of Disney composers and lyricists.
- Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will take place from January 8th-February 22nd.
More EPCOT News:
- There’s still time to enjoy the Taste of EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, going on now through November 22nd!
- Last week, Disney Imagineers shared a sneak peek at the newly completed ride vehicles for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind! Originally, it was anticipated that the attraction would open in 2021 for the Resort’s 50th anniversary, but as of now, no opening date has been announced.
- Starting on December 10, 2020, Mediterranean eatery, Spice Road Table at the Morocco Pavilion in EPCOT will no longer be accommodating dining reservations.
- Finally, the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays starts on November 27th. Disney recently shared their official foodie guide for the fan favorite event.