Voices of Liberty to be Featured Performers at 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The holidays are heading this way and before we know it, it’ll be a new year. Speaking of the new year, EPCOT will start off 2021 with Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts which, for the first time ever, will include Voices of Liberty as featured event performers!

What’s Happening:

2021 is shaping up to be a fun year at EPCOT and to kick things off this winter will be the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Guests of all ages will discover a world of creativity celebrating visual, performance, and culinary arts throughout the entire park.

While it’ll be awhile before Disney announces all of the delicious offerings available at their Food Studios, or the list of talented performers who will entertain guests, they have revealed that a beloved group will be featured during the event.

According to the official Walt Disney World website Festival of the Arts

The Voices of Liberty will take to the stage at America Gardens Theatre with a brand-new showcase—the Disney Songbook—performing a variety of favorite Disney songs and celebrating the artistry of Disney composers and lyricists.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

More EPCOT News: