Spice Road Table at EPCOT Will Not Accommodate Dining Reservations Starting December 10

Starting on December 10, 2020, Mediterranean eatery, Spice Road Table at the Morocco Pavilion in EPCOT will no longer be accommodating dining reservations. Disney is currently in the process of taking over managing operations of the World Showcase Pavilion including its shops, attractions, and dining locations.

As Disney prepares to take over operations of the Morocco Pavilion Spice Road Table.

Disney notes they are not closing the restaurant, just not accepting reservations. However, it’s not clear if this means they are switching to a walk-up only venue or will temporarily close for the time being.

A visit to the Disney website does show meal period times

Spice Road Table:

place to visit in World Showcase for tasty Mediterranean small plates and specialty entrées. The eatery features designs and décor inspired by outdoor cafés from the Moroccan seaside. Their signature dishes include: Spicy garlic shrimp Fried calamari Beef and chicken skewers Coriander-crusted rack of lamb



Other Dining Reservations:

Guests hoping to make reservations at an EPCOT restaurant can find many other dining opportunities throughout the park.

They can then make a reservation via Disneyworld.com or the My Disney Experience app.

Please note, dining reservations do not guarantee entry to the park. Guests must purchase tickets and make a separate reservation to visit the park through the Disney Parks Pass System.

