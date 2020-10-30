Spice Road Table at EPCOT Will Not Accommodate Dining Reservations Starting December 10

Starting on December 10, 2020, Mediterranean eatery, Spice Road Table at the Morocco Pavilion in EPCOT will no longer be accommodating dining reservations. Disney is currently in the process of taking over managing operations of the World Showcase Pavilion including its shops, attractions, and dining locations.
What’s Happening:
- As Disney prepares to take over operations of the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT, they’ve announced that starting on December 10, 2020 they will be unable to accommodate dining reservations for Spice Road Table.
- Disney notes they are not closing the restaurant, just not accepting reservations. However, it’s not clear if this means they are switching to a walk-up only venue or will temporarily close for the time being.
- A visit to the Disney website does show meal period times (lunch and dinner) at Spice Road Table for December 10th and beyond with a “no available times” message for December 10-29th, and “unable to search for times” message for December 30th into January.
Spice Road Table:
- Spice Road Table is the place to visit in World Showcase for tasty Mediterranean small plates and specialty entrées. The eatery features designs and décor inspired by outdoor cafés from the Moroccan seaside.
- Their signature dishes include:
- Spicy garlic shrimp
- Fried calamari
- Beef and chicken skewers
- Coriander-crusted rack of lamb
Other Dining Reservations:
- Guests hoping to make reservations at an EPCOT restaurant can find many other dining opportunities throughout the park.
- They can then make a reservation via Disneyworld.com or the My Disney Experience app.
- Please note, dining reservations do not guarantee entry to the park. Guests must purchase tickets and make a separate reservation to visit the park through the Disney Parks Pass System.
More EPCOT News:
- Starting on November 1st, Disney’s water transports, aptly named FriendShips, will sail guests from their hotels to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- While the holiday season begins at Walt Disney World on November 6th, EPCOT will get into the holiday spirit from November 27th through December 30th with the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- Health insurance provider Florida Blue has announced a multi-year relationship with Disney, and will start by giving residents of 55+ communities a virtual Taste of EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.