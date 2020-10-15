Florida Blue Announces New Relationship with Walt Disney World Resort with a Virtual Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

by | Oct 15, 2020 10:38 AM Pacific Time

Health insurance provider Florida Blue has announced a multi-year relationship with Walt Disney World, and will start by giving residents of 55+ communities a virtual Taste of EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.

What’s Happening:

  • Florida Blue, one of Florida's leading health insurers, has formed a multi-year relationship as an Official Sponsor of Walt Disney World Resort to provide engaging and unique experiences to guests at EPCOT as well as in their homes.
  • The relationship kicks off this month, providing residents of select 55+ communities an opportunity to bring a Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival into their homes through a virtual event featuring culinary demonstrations with a Disney chef, special musical guests and other magical Disney experiences.
  • The relationship will expand next year as Florida Blue and Disney team up to bring EPCOT guests unique experiences inside the park, as well as special opportunities for residents at select 55+ communities. Details on these exciting offerings will be available at a future date.
  • As one of the state's leading health insurers, Florida Blue provides health plan options for every stage of life, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part-D plans for older adults as well as individual and family plans and employer group plans for companies of all sizes.
  • This isn’t the first time Florida Blue has partnered with Walt Disney World and EPCOT, back in 2012 they hosted the Innoventions exhibit, “Habit Heroes,” which was the subject of controversy and shut down for retooling and reopened in 2013 where it ran in Innoventions West until 2016.

What They’re Saying:

  • Sarah Iselin, Florida Blue executive vice president of Government Programs and Diversified Businesses: "Florida Blue is dedicated to providing health insurance solutions to Floridians of all ages—from childhood to the golden years—just as Walt Disney World Resort provides multigenerational appeal through its variety of engaging experiences and entertainment options. By forming this new relationship with Disney, we are aligning two strong Florida brands to provide residents at every age with unique events and opportunities that can only be achieved with a touch of Disney magic."
  • Carlos Castro, vice president, Disney Corporate Alliances: "For nearly fifty years, Disney has made magical memories for guests of all ages at Walt Disney World Resort. Through this new relationship with Florida Blue, we will be able to provide one-of-a-kind opportunities that continue to surprise and delight our Guests and fans."

