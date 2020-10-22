Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Starts November 27th

Walt Disney World has shared more details about the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays running this year from November 27th through December 30th.

What’s Happening:

While the holiday season begins at Walt Disney World EPCOT

This year’s festival is presented by AdventHealth.

Holiday Kitchens throughout World Showcase will offer a global celebration of holiday cuisine including returning favorites like the slow-roasted turkey from the American Holiday Table, pork schnitzel at the Bavaria Holiday Kitchen and the beef bourguignon from the Yukon Holiday Kitchen.

The Holiday Cookie Stroll returns with a complimentary cookie reward when you complete the collection and a Chip & Dale themed cookie jar available for purchase at the Holiday Markets.

“Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition” is a new World Showcase scavenger hunt where families have to find holiday traditions in each country that Olaf has misplaced. Maps can be purchased for $7.99 at Mouse Gear, Disney Traders or World Traveler at International Gateway and Guests receive a gift when they return with their completed map.

Disney characters will be traveling through World Showcase in holiday attire, Anna and Elsa will continue to stroll, and Guests may even see Santa Claus traveling around the world during their time in the park.

Entertainment at the American Gardens Theatre will include Voices of Liberty singing holiday carols and Mariachi Cobre will perform their annual Las Posadas show.

JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season will be performing in World Showplace where three of the food kitchens are located.

JAMMitors will move to the Mill Stage in Canada during the holiday festival.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Holiday Kitchens:

American Holiday Table (American Adventure) Enjoy a seasonal salute—dig into traditional dishes reminiscent of grandma’s cooking at the American Adventure Pavilion.

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen (Germany) Willkommen—help yourself to heartwarming holiday dishes and refreshing beverages at the Germany Pavilion.

Citrus Blossom (Showcase Plaza) Toast the holidays with breathtaking beverages that include the Orange Cream Shake in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic).

Festival Favorites (World Showplace) From blackened bass to duck confit, from frozen s’mores to tropical eggnog—come and get your very own favorites!

Holiday Hearth (World Showplace) Discover the hearth you’ll call home, with special desserts, milkshakes, hot cocoa and so much more.

Holiday Sweets & Treats Rock around the Christmas tree with goodies sure to top the “nice” list—at Promenade Refreshments.

L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (Between Morocco and France) Propose a toast to life—sink your teeth into classic deli noshes with a side of New York flair.

Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen (France) Feast on très magnifique fare, wine and specialty cocktails from the France Pavilion.

Mele Kalikimaka (Showcase Plaza) Savor the flavor of fabulous, festive food and beverages from the islands of Hawa i‘i.

Posadas Holiday Kitchen (Mexico) Feliz Navidad—celebrate with mariachi dancing and south-of-the-border fare at the Mexican Pavilion!

Prost! (World Showplace) Spread some holiday cheer with a cool brew from some of the finest regional breweries.

Sapphire Holiday Kitchen (Morocco) Spice up your life with the exotic flavors of North Africa—visit the Morocco Pavilion for intriguing cuisine!

Shanghai Holiday Kitchen (China) Have yourself a merry little meal—tempt taste buds with popular plates and potables from the China Pavilion!

Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen (Japan) Please your palate with an array of festive dishes and drinks served at the Japan Pavilion.

Tuscany Holiday Kitchen (Italy) Mangiare—savor a seasonal take on some of the world’s best-loved food and beverages at the Italy Pavilion!

Yukon Holiday Kitchen (Canada) Jingle your bells with delightful dishes and libations from the Great White North—at the Canada Pavilion.



Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll Locations:

Bavaria Holiday Kitchen at the Germany Pavilion Linzer Cookie

American Holiday Table at the America Pavilion Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

Yukon Holiday Kitchen at the Canada Pavilion Peppermint Pinwheel Cookie

Festival Favorites at the World Showplace. Gingerbread Cookie

L'Chaim Holiday Kitchen between the Morocco and France Pavilions Black-and-White Cookie

Sweets & Treats Holiday Kitchen Complimentary Peppermint Minnie Cookie (Must have stamps from all 5 cookies above)

