Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Starts November 27th

by | Oct 22, 2020 1:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Walt Disney World has shared more details about the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays running this year from November 27th through December 30th.

What’s Happening:

  • While the holiday season begins at Walt Disney World on November 6th, EPCOT will get into the holiday spirit from November 27th through December 30th with the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
  • This year’s festival is presented by AdventHealth.
  • Holiday Kitchens throughout World Showcase will offer a global celebration of holiday cuisine including returning favorites like the slow-roasted turkey from the American Holiday Table, pork schnitzel at the Bavaria Holiday Kitchen and the beef bourguignon from the Yukon Holiday Kitchen.
  • The Holiday Cookie Stroll returns with a complimentary cookie reward when you complete the collection and a Chip & Dale themed cookie jar available for purchase at the Holiday Markets.
  • “Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition” is a new World Showcase scavenger hunt where families have to find holiday traditions in each country that Olaf has misplaced. Maps can be purchased for $7.99 at Mouse Gear, Disney Traders or World Traveler at International Gateway and Guests receive a gift when they return with their completed map.
  • Disney characters will be traveling through World Showcase in holiday attire, Anna and Elsa will continue to stroll, and Guests may even see Santa Claus traveling around the world during their time in the park.
  • Entertainment at the American Gardens Theatre will include Voices of Liberty singing holiday carols and Mariachi Cobre will perform their annual Las Posadas show.
  • JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season will be performing in World Showplace where three of the food kitchens are located.
  • JAMMitors will move to the Mill Stage in Canada during the holiday festival.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Holiday Kitchens:

  • American Holiday Table (American Adventure)
    • Enjoy a seasonal salute—dig into traditional dishes reminiscent of grandma’s cooking at the American Adventure Pavilion.
  • Bavaria Holiday Kitchen (Germany)
    • Willkommen—help yourself to heartwarming holiday dishes and refreshing beverages at the Germany Pavilion.
  • Citrus Blossom (Showcase Plaza)
    • Toast the holidays with breathtaking beverages that include the Orange Cream Shake in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic).
  • Festival Favorites (World Showplace)
    • From blackened bass to duck confit, from frozen s’mores to tropical eggnog—come and get your very own favorites!
  • Holiday Hearth (World Showplace)
    • Discover the hearth you’ll call home, with special desserts, milkshakes, hot cocoa and so much more.
  • Holiday Sweets & Treats
    • Rock around the Christmas tree with goodies sure to top the “nice” list—at Promenade Refreshments.
  • L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen (Between Morocco and France)
    • Propose a toast to life—sink your teeth into classic deli noshes with a side of New York flair.
  • Le Marché de Noël Holiday Kitchen (France)
    • Feast on très magnifique fare, wine and specialty cocktails from the France Pavilion.
  • Mele Kalikimaka (Showcase Plaza)
    • Savor the flavor of fabulous, festive food and beverages from the islands of Hawa i‘i.
  • Posadas Holiday Kitchen (Mexico)
    • Feliz Navidad—celebrate with mariachi dancing and south-of-the-border fare at the Mexican Pavilion!
  • Prost! (World Showplace)
    • Spread some holiday cheer with a cool brew from some of the finest regional breweries.
  • Sapphire Holiday Kitchen (Morocco)
    • Spice up your life with the exotic flavors of North Africa—visit the Morocco Pavilion for intriguing cuisine!
  • Shanghai Holiday Kitchen (China)
    • Have yourself a merry little meal—tempt taste buds with popular plates and potables from the China Pavilion!
  • Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen (Japan)
    • Please your palate with an array of festive dishes and drinks served at the Japan Pavilion.
  • Tuscany Holiday Kitchen (Italy)
    • Mangiare—savor a seasonal take on some of the world’s best-loved food and beverages at the Italy Pavilion!
  • Yukon Holiday Kitchen (Canada)
    • Jingle your bells with delightful dishes and libations from the Great White North—at the Canada Pavilion.

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll Locations:

  • Bavaria Holiday Kitchen at the Germany Pavilion
    • Linzer Cookie
  • American Holiday Table at the America Pavilion
    • Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
  • Yukon Holiday Kitchen at the Canada Pavilion
    • Peppermint Pinwheel Cookie
  • Festival Favorites at the World Showplace.
    • Gingerbread Cookie
  • L'Chaim Holiday Kitchen between the Morocco and France Pavilions
    • Black-and-White Cookie
  • Sweets & Treats Holiday Kitchen
    • Complimentary Peppermint Minnie Cookie (Must have stamps from all 5 cookies above)
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed