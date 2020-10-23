Disney’s FriendShips to Resume Guest Service to EPCOT, Hollywood Studios on November 1

Another mode of Walt Disney World transportation will resume guest service next month. Starting on November 1st, Disney’s water transports, aptly named FriendShips, will sail guests from their hotels to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s FriendShip boats will sail once again transporting resort guests from their hotels to parks.

Disney has announced that FriendShip boats will resume full service for the EPCOT-area resorts between International Gateway at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios beginning November 1.

Boats will operate with physical distancing measures in place.

FriendShip boat service will dock at: EPCOT International Gateway Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts Disney’s BoardWalk Resort Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Hotels Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Service to Disney’s Hollywood Studios will begin one hour before park open and service to International Gateway at EPCOT will begin 30 minutes before park open.

The service will be available through 1 hour after park close.

More Walt Disney World News: