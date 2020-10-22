Celebrate 40 Years of Disney and Make-A-Wish Magic with New Wishes Come True Blue Collection

To honor the 40-year relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish, Disney has announced they will launch three all-new product offerings – each with a charitable component – over the next few months. To kick things off, Disney is debuting a new color collection, Wishes Come True Blue!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
UPDATE (10/22/20 – 7:00am):
- shopDisney is currently operating its virtual waiting room, so guests anxious to shop this collection could be waiting for a little bit.
- When it's their turn, the page will automatically load and guests will have 10 minutes to shop.
Wishes Come True Blue Collection
The Wishes Come True Blue color collection is a beautiful royal blue with accents of the Disney logo in shiny or sparkly silver, and some items even include a Mickey Mouse pattern!
As of today, fans will be able to shop the collection at:
- Select Disney Parks around the world
- Disney store
- shopDisney
With the purchase of any item in the Wishes Come True Blue Color Collection now through World Wish Day 2021 (April 29, 2021) Disney will donate 25% of the purchase price (up to US $500,000) to Make-A-Wish.
Cloth Face Mask by Spirit Jersey
Spirit Jersey
Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey for Kids
Dog Spirit Jersey
Disney Parks Pullover
Mickey Mouse Classic Ringer T-Shirt for Kids – Disneyland
Mickey Mouse Leggings
Minnie Mouse Loungefly Backpacks
Mickey Mouse Bangle by Alex and Ani
MagicBand 2
- Mickey Mouse MagicBand 2