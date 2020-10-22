Celebrate 40 Years of Disney and Make-A-Wish Magic with New Wishes Come True Blue Collection

To honor the 40-year relationship between Disney and Make-A-Wish, Disney has announced they will launch three all-new product offerings – each with a charitable component – over the next few months. To kick things off, Disney is debuting a new color collection, Wishes Come True Blue!

Wishes Come True Blue Collection

The Wishes Come True Blue color collection is a beautiful royal blue with accents of the Disney logo in shiny or sparkly silver, and some items even include a Mickey Mouse pattern!

As of today, fans will be able to shop the collection at:

Select Disney Parks around the world

Disney store

shopDisney

With the purchase of any item in the Wishes Come True Blue Color Collection now through World Wish Day 2021 (April 29, 2021) Disney will donate 25% of the purchase price (up to US $500,000) to Make-A-Wish.

Cloth Face Mask by Spirit Jersey

Spirit Jersey

Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey for Kids

Dog Spirit Jersey

Disney Parks Pullover

Mickey Mouse Classic Ringer T-Shirt for Kids – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Leggings

Minnie Mouse Loungefly Backpacks

Mickey Mouse Bangle by Alex and Ani

MagicBand 2

Mickey Mouse MagicBand 2

Hats and Headwear

Mickey Mouse Crocs

Mickey Mouse Tumbler

