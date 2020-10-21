Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Set to Return in January

While the Taste of EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival continues for now, we now know when another fan-favorite event will return to the park. The Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return to EPCOT on January 8, 2021, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will run from January 8 through February 22, 2021.

Some of the highlight of the festival include: Over 15 Food Studios serving culinary art all around World Showcase The brilliant and diverse work of Disney and other invited artists on display in marketplaces encircling World Showcase Lagoon Special photo locations scattered around the park Paint-by-number mural that serves as a collaborative art project for all Visiting artists create magic right before your eyes Performances by favorite EPCOT musical artists Mariachi Cobre An artful scavenger hunt as you search for Figment around World Showcase Festival-exclusive merchandise



