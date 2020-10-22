Disney to Take Over Operations of EPCOT’s Morocco Pavilion by End of Year

A change is coming to World Showcase at EPCOT as the Operating Participants managing the Morocco Pavilion will be leaving Walt Disney World by the end of the year.
What’s Happening:
- This has been an interesting year to say the least and Disney has recently confirmed the rumor that they’d be taking over operations of the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT.
- Earlier today, we received confirmation via statement that Disney will be fully managing the Morocco Pavilion by the end of 2020.
- According to the statement, the decision for Disney to take control was a mutual agreement between Disney and the Operating Participants managing the Morocco Pavilion.
- The joint statement comes from Jacquee Wahler, VP Communications Walt Disney World Resort, Rashid Choufani and Rachid Lyazidi, Operating Participants Morocco Pavilion and reads:
“After many years of working together, we have a mutually agreed arrangement to begin the process of transitioning operations of the Morocco pavilion to Disney. By the end of the year, Disney will assume operations of this important part of EPCOT and under Disney’s operation, the pavilion will continue to honor the rich traditions and legacy it has since it opened.”
Morocco Pavilion:
- Currently, Morocco’s Restaurant Marrakesh and Tangerine Cafe remain closed to guests.
- However, their table service restaurant Spice Road Table is open and requires a dining reservation
- And while the Princess Jasmine meet and greet is temporarily unavailable, select shopping opportunities are available, as well as the “Race Against the Sun” walkthrough attraction at the Gallery of Arts and History.