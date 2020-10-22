Disney to Take Over Operations of EPCOT’s Morocco Pavilion by End of Year

A change is coming to World Showcase at EPCOT as the Operating Participants managing the Morocco Pavilion will be leaving Walt Disney World by the end of the year.

What’s Happening:

“After many years of working together, we have a mutually agreed arrangement to begin the process of transitioning operations of the Morocco pavilion to Disney. By the end of the year, Disney will assume operations of this important part of EPCOT and under Disney’s operation, the pavilion will continue to honor the rich traditions and legacy it has since it opened.”