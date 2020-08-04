EPCOT’s Tangierine Cafe Temporarily Closed

As the phased reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort continues, adjustments to the operations of attractions, shops, park hours, and even restaurants are made based on guest demand and need. Today, we noticed another adjustment has been made, the temporary closure of the Tangierine Cafe at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

The eatery is a quick-service location, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine and is known for its authentic shawarma platters, tempting pastries and specialty coffee drinks, as well as its indoor/outdoor seating along the World Showcase promenade.

Recently, other operational decisions have been made at EPCOT, including not just the shuttering of the Project Tomorrow post-show at Spaceship Earth, but the complete shutdown of the screens

Third-party restaurants in the Mexico pavilion have also had to make the difficult decision in early July, just before the park reopened, to lay-off numerous cast members

By all accounts, the closure of the Tangierine Cafe is a temporary one, and will likely return in the future.