EPCOT’s Tangierine Cafe Temporarily Closed

As the phased reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort continues, adjustments to the operations of attractions, shops, park hours, and even restaurants are made based on guest demand and need. Today, we noticed another adjustment has been made, the temporary closure of the Tangierine Cafe at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- EPCOT reopened to the public almost a month ago, on July 15th. Since then, adjustments to the operation of the park have been made based on factors such as guest demand and cost, whether it be decisions made by Disney, or even the third-party operators of shops and restaurants.
- Today, we learned that the Tangierine Cafe, a quick service offering in the Morocco Pavilion of World Showcase, has been temporarily closed, and is reflected on the My Disney Experience App and the official Walt Disney World Website. The restaurant originally reopened with the park on July 15th, but as of today, is listed as “temporarily unavailable” and “closed.”
- The eatery is a quick-service location, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine and is known for its authentic shawarma platters, tempting pastries and specialty coffee drinks, as well as its indoor/outdoor seating along the World Showcase promenade.
- Recently, other operational decisions have been made at EPCOT, including not just the shuttering of the Project Tomorrow post-show at Spaceship Earth, but the complete shutdown of the screens and displays as well.
- Third-party restaurants in the Mexico pavilion have also had to make the difficult decision in early July, just before the park reopened, to lay-off numerous cast members since those restaurants would not be open or as full as they would be when the park is operating at its normal capacity.
- By all accounts, the closure of the Tangierine Cafe is a temporary one, and will likely return in the future.