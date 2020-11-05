Disney Shares First Look at Completed Ride Vehicles for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Attraction

EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster is shaping up nicely. As construction continues on the brand new attraction, Disney Imagineering shared a photo of the ride vehicles that have been painted and are already outfitted with seats and lap bars.

What’s Happening:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Today Walt Disney World Site Portfolio Executive, Zach Riddley shared a picture of the ride vehicles for the coaster, and they are out of this world!

Notably, the seats have lap bars and not over the shoulder harnesses. While it will be a thrilling attraction that includes a reverse launch, it’s being described as “family friendly” and likely doesn’t include any inversions.

Each vehicle is painted bright blue with gold accents and will accommodate up to four guests.

Riddley and WDI note that the cars are painted to have their own imperfections and markings to give it the effect of having reentered the planet’s atmosphere after journeying through space!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHN7uhSh1DH/?igshid=emjd7ebklrqw

“Here is an exclusive sneak peek of two of our ride engineers as they prep some of EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind vehicles at our warehouse in Florida. If you look closely at the colorful paint design on the vehicles (called coaches in roller coaster engineering parlance), each one is unique with different wear patterns and impact marks. Imagineers were inspired by markings that appear on NASA Space Shuttles and other spacecraft upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. We can’t wait to share more on this truly out-of-this-world, awesome attraction as we make progress on construction and put these coaches on the track!”

Guests will be invited to learn more about Xandar’s treasures – until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and adventures across the cosmos ensue.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will debut at EPCOT in the coming years taking over the former home of Ellen’s Energy Adventure.