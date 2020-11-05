Disney Shares First Look at Completed Ride Vehicles for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Attraction

by | Nov 5, 2020 11:40 AM Pacific Time

EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster is shaping up nicely. As construction continues on the brand new attraction, Disney Imagineering shared a photo of the ride vehicles that have been painted and are already outfitted with seats and lap bars.

Via Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram

Via Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram

What’s Happening:

  • Many of the things guests love about Walt Disney World have had to be temporarily suspended or even cancelled, but that doesn’t mean that Cast Members and Imagineers aren’t working to create new magic.
  • EPCOT is currently undergoing a massive transformation across the entire park and one of the new additions is the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster.
  • Today Walt Disney World Site Portfolio Executive, Zach Riddley shared a picture of the ride vehicles for the coaster, and they are out of this world!
  • Along with Riddley, Walt Disney Imagineering reposted the picture which shows two Imagineering Cast Members sitting in the cars.
  • Notably, the seats have lap bars and not over the shoulder harnesses. While it will be a thrilling attraction that includes a reverse launch, it’s being described as “family friendly” and likely doesn’t include any inversions.
  • Each vehicle is painted bright blue with gold accents and will accommodate up to four guests.
  • Riddley and WDI note that the cars are painted to have their own imperfections and markings to give it the effect of having reentered the planet’s atmosphere after journeying through space!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHN7uhSh1DH/?igshid=emjd7ebklrqw

“Here is an exclusive sneak peek of two of our ride engineers as they prep some of EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind vehicles at our warehouse in Florida. If you look closely at the colorful paint design on the vehicles (called coaches in roller coaster engineering parlance), each one is unique with different wear patterns and impact marks. Imagineers were inspired by markings that appear on NASA Space Shuttles and other spacecraft upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. We can’t wait to share more on this truly out-of-this-world, awesome attraction as we make progress on construction and put these coaches on the track!”

Just for Fun:

  • Here’s a look at the ride vehicle concept art that was shared at the 2018 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) expo.

  • Finally, last year the Disney Parks Blog reported on the story and flow of the attraction which will bring guests to the 'Galaxarium,' a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth’s galaxy and Xandar.
  • Guests will be invited to learn more about Xandar’s treasures – until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and adventures across the cosmos ensue.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will debut at EPCOT in the coming years taking over the former home of Ellen’s Energy Adventure.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
