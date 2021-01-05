Save on Select Rooms at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa from March 12 Through June 10

Disney fans can enjoy a magical Disney vacation unlike any other with a new special offer on stays at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawai’i.

Potential guests can save up to 30% on select rooms for stays of 5 nights or more from March 12-June 10, 2021 at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai’i.

This special offer is available for bookings now through May 28, 2021.

Plus, when booking through January 31. 2021, a stay of 5 or more nights includes a $200 resort credit, or a stay of 4 consecutive nights includes a $150 resort credit.

