MagicBands Coming Soon to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii

An interesting image was found when perusing ShopDisney’s Aulani Merchandise page, alerting visitors to the site that they should purchase their new MagicBands as the technology will soon be arriving at Disney’s Hawaiian Destination.

What’s Happening:

MagicBands (and the accompanying technology in which to use them) is apparently arriving soon at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

The resort and spa previously, like every other Disney Destination on Earth save for Walt Disney World in Orlando and youth areas aboard the Disney Cruise Line ships, does NOT use the technology but that is apparently about to change.

MagicBands are a convenient way for guests to access their rooms, as well as for charging privileges throughout the resort environment. In a world that now demands contactless technologies for payments and more, now more than ever, this seems like a logical decision.

MagicBands and their technology were first introduced at Walt Disney World where Disney resort guests could use them to access their rooms, charge shopping and dining back to their in-room account, and access the parks with valid admission, their photopass, and fastpass reservations. Outside of resort guests, day guests and annual passholders can use the bands linked to their accounts for park admission, photopass, and fastpass. Interactive systems came around on the attractions that would also show the guest’s names in themed environments as well.

Despite the popularity and relative ease of use of the MagicBands, no other Disney Destination chose to adopt the technology, with some finding their own solutions like the Disneyland Resort where guests can use a lot of similar features using their own cellular device and bluetooth technologies.

Disney Cruise Line, arguably where the bands would probably prove to be the most useful, only use the technology in their youth areas.

This news also comes as the embrace by the Disney Company of the MagicBands is waning, including the ending of complimentary

Disney’s Aulani Resort has given no specifics as to when the bands will debut at the Hawaiian resort, only the vague “coming soon” on their ShopDisney merchandise page.