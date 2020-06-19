Walt Disney World to End Complimentary MagicBand Distribution for Resort Hotel Guests.

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that, starting next year, guests staying at resort hotels will no longer be offered free MagicBands.
What’s happening:
- As Walt Disney World prepares to reopen next month, the resort has been making a number of changes to their operations.
- The latest announced change is that the resort will be retiring complimentary MagicBand distribution for resort hotel guests.
- This adjustment is effective for arrivals beginning January 1st, 2021.
- Instead, Disney says it will be adding an “innovative new offering” to their My Disney Experience app that will bring features guests enjoy on their MagicBands to their smartphones.
- While free MagicBands will no longer be offered to guests, they will still have an option to purchase MagicBands at a discount.
- Additionally, shopDisney and Walt Disney World retailers will continue to sell various MagicBands.
More Walt Disney World news:
- Yesterday, Disney announced that all Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties would be cancelled for 2020. Meanwhile, an altered version of the famed EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival will debut when the park reopens on July 15th.
- Ahead of reopening, Walt Disney World has unveiled a new health and safety campaign featuring the Incredibles. This includes an Incredi-crew of Cast Members who will remind guests about social distancing and other guidelines.
- In other news, this week it was announced that Orlando-based Gideon’s Bakehouse will be opening a new location at Disney Springs later this year.
