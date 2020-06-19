Walt Disney World to End Complimentary MagicBand Distribution for Resort Hotel Guests.

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that, starting next year, guests staying at resort hotels will no longer be offered free MagicBands.

What’s happening:

As Walt Disney World prepares to reopen next month, the resort has been making a number of changes to their operations

The latest announced change is that the resort will be retiring complimentary MagicBand distribution for resort hotel guests.

This adjustment is effective for arrivals beginning January 1st, 2021.

Instead, Disney says it will be adding an “innovative new offering” to their My Disney Experience app that will bring features guests enjoy on their MagicBands to their smartphones.

While free MagicBands will no longer be offered to guests, they will still have an option to purchase MagicBands at a discount.

Additionally, shopDisney and Walt Disney World retailers will continue to sell various MagicBands.

