Get Ready for Adventure with “Raya and the Last Dragon” Merchandise on shopDisney

You know it’s getting close to the premiere of a new Disney movie once the merchandise collections start to arrive! This week, Disney is helping fans get ready for Raya and the Last Dragon with their latest shopDisney debuts. From adorable plush and collectibles to clothing for the whole family, everyone can be prepared for this new epic adventure.

Raya and the Last Dragon – shopDisney

This spring, audiences will join Raya on her journey to find the last dragon and save her people in the newest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The movie will simultaneously launch in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on March 5th, but before that happens, it’s time to go shopping! And now’s the perfect time to start your Raya collection with these incredible merchandise items.

Around the House

Plush

Travel

Toys and Playsets

Clothing

Raya and the Last Dragon arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access ($29.99) on March 5th.