“Raya and the Last Dragon” to be Available Via Premier Access on Disney+ and in Theaters March 5

During today’s Disney Investor Day presentation, we learned that Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon will be available vie premier access on Disney+ on the same day it releases in theaters.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be available vie Premier Access on Disney+ and in theaters on March 5, 2021.

will be available vie Premier Access on Disney+ and in theaters on March 5, 2021. This means, not only will the film be available on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release, but its release date has also been moved up a week, from the previously set March 12.

Disney Animation also shared a new poster for the upcoming film (seen above).

More on Raya and the Last Dragon:

In August Star Wars

The character was previously voiced by Cassie Steele.

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs and John Ripa will direct the new film.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has established a story trust of Southeast Asia cultural ambassadors who the filmmakers met on research trips to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Co-Director Don Hall is quoted as saying the film is “the most beautiful animated film I've ever seen.”

Production on the film has continued from remote locations, a first for Walt Disney Animation Studios, and as of August, 50% of the animation work was already completed.