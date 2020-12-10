“Raya and the Last Dragon” to be Available Via Premier Access on Disney+ and in Theaters March 5

During today’s Disney Investor Day presentation, we learned that Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon will be available vie premier access on Disney+ on the same day it releases in theaters.
- Raya and the Last Dragon will be available vie Premier Access on Disney+ and in theaters on March 5, 2021.
- This means, not only will the film be available on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release, but its release date has also been moved up a week, from the previously set March 12.
- Disney Animation also shared a new poster for the upcoming film (seen above).
More on Raya and the Last Dragon:
- In August, we learned that the lead character, Raya, will be voiced by Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran.
- The character was previously voiced by Cassie Steele.
- Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs and John Ripa will direct the new film.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios has established a story trust of Southeast Asia cultural ambassadors who the filmmakers met on research trips to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.
- Co-Director Don Hall is quoted as saying the film is “the most beautiful animated film I've ever seen.”
- Production on the film has continued from remote locations, a first for Walt Disney Animation Studios, and as of August, 50% of the animation work was already completed.