Kelly Marie Tran Announced for “Raya and the Last Dragon” as EW Offers First Look at the Film

The image above is the first fully rendered image from the film released, showing Raya with TukTuk, described as a giant insect and her steed. The two are about to set out on an adventure to find the last dragon to help save their home from a villain named Druun.

The biggest reveal in the article is that the lead character Raya, previously being voiced by Cassie Steele, will now be voiced by Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran. The article includes lots of praise for Tran’s recording sessions so far.

Like they did on Moana , Walt Disney Animation Studios has established a story trust of Southeast Asia cultural ambassadors who the filmmakers met on research trips to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Production on the film has continued from remote locations, a first for Walt Disney Animation Studios, and 50% of the animation work is already completed.

Raya and the Last Dragon is scheduled for release on March 12th, 2021. What They’re Saying: Jennifer Lee , Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer: “As filmmakers, Don and Carlos bring a combination of animation know-how and emotional storytelling to Raya and the Last Dragon , bringing our fantasy adventure to surprising, original, and dynamic heights. They both saw the potential for this film and had a strong vision for the story, especially for our lead character, played by the wonderfully talented Kelly Marie Tran. And no small feat, directors Don and Carlos, writers Qui and Adele, and the entire crew of 400 Disney Animation artists are making this film together, while separated and working from home.”

, Voice of Raya: “She is someone who is technically a princess but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character, specifically is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess. Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself.” Qui Nguyen , Writer: “When you're telling a story and you're just doing it based on research, you end up always having to do it from the high end. To have the artists who represent those cultures in there to be able to give the subtleties of what our families are actually like, what our relationships are actually like, has given a lot of nuances to this great adventure.”

