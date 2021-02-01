Film Review: “Summer of Soul” Directed by Questlove Is a Concert Film/Documentary Ought To Be on Disney+

by | Feb 1, 2021 1:55 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Bryan Adams had a hit song with “Summer of ‘69,” a year that saw man land on the moon and went down in music history for the historic Woodstock concert event. But another historic music event happened that same summer, one that was erased and forgotten, a celebration of Black American identity called the Harlem Cultural Festival. The directorial debut of musician, songwriter, DJ and journalist Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a concert film mixed with a documentary that produces an enlightening and entertaining experience. It had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Photo Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Photo Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone and many others were there, performing songs across a wide range of genres including soul, motown, blues and gospel. Held just a year after the assasination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Harlem Cultural Festival was a moment of unity and celebration for Black residents in Harlem at a time when the African American community took ownership of the word “Black.” The historical importance of the year is highlighted through interviews with some of the performers, event attendees, and musical experts.

Like Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in color from multiple angles. Unlike Woodstock, no television networks were interested in broadcasting the footage and it has lain dormant ever since. The event itself was not repeated and was lost to time, but when Questlove discovered that so many of his musical heroes took part, he was inspired to create the film. What emerges is a joyous celebration with legendary musical performances caught on film at a unique moment in time, along with interviews that provide historical reference and the cultural importance of the era.

Summer of Soul is likely to sell for a big price to a distributor, but there are several reasons why it’s a perfect fit for Disney+, who I hope is looking at it. First, the title, setting and musical elements make it a perfect pairing with Pixar’s Soul, which also features Questlove as a voice actor. Second, Disney has sought out concert films from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift and the preview of The Beatles: Get Back was very popular on the streamer, with this film featuring other notable acts from the same era. Third, there’s no objectionable content here, save for a brief conversation about drugs in Harlem from a historical context that doesn’t glorify it. For that reason, it can be used as a teachable moment for the whole family, a musical history lesson about the Civil Rights Movement. And lastly, Disney+ is reportedly having trouble with churn of their adult subscribers without kids and a must-see event film like Summer of Soul is likely to get a lot of them back.

The film often plays like a who’s who of commentators, which includes among its many experts Lin-Manuel Miranda, who discusses the unique Afro-Puerto Rican and Afro-Cuban music that emerged from the blending of those cultures in Harlem. The festival didn’t just include musicians, with Reverend Al Sharpton discussing the prayer at the event led by Reverend Jesse Jackson. Other non-musical participants featured in the film are comedian Moms Mabley and ventriloquist Willie Tyler.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) chronicles a celebratory event in the middle of the Civil Rights Movement. It showcases how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go towards achieving true equality as a nation, but most of all, it’s a celebration of Black American culture through music. It’s a legends-only must-see event that needs to reach as wide an audience as possible.

I give Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) 5 out of 5 stars.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed