“Barely Necessities” Presents: Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for February 2nd

Welcome back for another edition of the “Sensational Seven” segment from Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This week, Rebekah’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs inspirations come from Wakanda or more specifically Marvel’s Black Panther.

Sensational Seven

Every week on Barely Necessities, Rebekah selects seven items loosely inspired by the unique personalities of the dwarfs. Some items will have obvious connections, others will require a bit of creativity and imagination but, all of them will be fun. Ready? Let’s take a look at this week’s selections:

Sleepy

Decorate your room with this fantastic tribal bedding that features the neat patterns, rich colors, and the iconic Black Panther helmet.

Happy

This cute hovering T’Challa toy instantly invokes joy so of course we had to choose it for our “Happy” contribution this week.

Grumpy

We’re back for a coffee pick me up that will also hopefully help change our mood! Available through Zazzle, fans can customize the interior and handle of this Wakanda Forever mug which features officially licensed designs.

Dopey

Dopey can be a bit clumsy at times and prone to spilling, but that won’t be a problem anymore with this Tervis mug. Keep your favorite beverages sealed and under the watchful eye of T’Challa.

Sneezy

This silk pocket square is perfect to keep on hand (or in a suit pocket) for those moments when you need to cover a sneeze. Of course it’s great as a trendy decoration too!

Bashful

There’s nothing wrong with keeping your thoughts to yourself, and this hardcover journal lets you get those musings out. Not only is this journal ruled, but it also features a colorful several pages of colorful artwork.

Doc

Finally, we’re bushing up on our geography and learning a bit more about the nation of Wakanda with this map shirt. While the country itself is totally fictional, you never know when your nerd knowledge will be called up and you just might need to know some key locations!

