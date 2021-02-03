“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 2nd

Barely Necessities Episode 14 – February 2, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

Today we chat about the Disney nuiMOs Everyday Cosplay outfits on shopDisney, Disney Parks Wishables Keychains spotted at Walt Disney World, and the new Raya and the Last Dragon items. Next we discuss the new Dooney & Bourke “Italia” collection. Funko Fair previewed Alice in Wonderland and Pinocchio Pop! figures as well as Marvel Zombies! But the fun doesn’t stop there. We also look at the Maestro Figure from Hasbro and the new S.W.O.R.D. Pullover top.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven picks for the week and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Sensational Seven Picks

