New Maestro Marvel Legends Series Figure Available from Entertainment Earth

The world has become a dystopian wasteland and it is ruled by none other than the Hulk. Bruce Banner is long gone however and all that remains is the Maestro. You can add this future version of the Hulk to your collection in the form of a brand new Maestro Marvel Legends Series figure, now available at Entertainment Earth.

He's green, mean, and ready to clean (the post-apocalyptic wastelands of mutants and heroes of the Marvel universe!).

Driven insane by excess radiation, the Maestro wields Bruce Banner's intelligence and the Hulk's strength to rule a dystopian realm of the future.

This quality 6-inch Marvel Legends Series Maestro features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

The former Bruce Banner includes alternate fists and open hands so you can rule the wastelands as you see fit.