Topps’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Costume Art Collection Kicks off Today

Fans of Topps’ digital collectibles can rejoice because there’s a new collection that’s just launched today! Spanning four weeks, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Costume Art Collection will introduce one new digital collectible in the weeks leading up the Disney+ series.

What’s Happening:

Topps Digital has announced a brand new digital collectibles set for its MARVEL Collect! by Topps

Starting today (February 1st) the company will be debuting one collectible in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Costume Art Collection each week for four weeks leading up to the premiere of the series on March 19th.

This new set will feature the costumes of: Baron Zemo (releasing February 1st) Falcon (releasing February 8th)



John F. Walker (releasing February 15th)

Winter Soldier (releasing February 22nd)

The set will give fans a sneak peek at the latest digs for the greatest odd couple in the MCU.

Pricing:

Each card will be available in the pack store for six days through an in-app purchase of $4.99.

This purchase will give collectors 750 gems (premium currency), 30,000 coins (standard currency), and one guaranteed rare costume art card.

Coming Soon:

Along with today’s release, Marvel Collect! will be showcasing The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with another new set ‘Who Will Wield the Shield’ in the coming weeks.

This 12 card set featuring Falcon and The Winter Soldier character and shield artwork are coming soon, which will dive into the question on everyone's mind…who will wield the shield?

More Marvel Topps Digital Collections:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Costume Art Collection continues Topps Digital’s recent stream of fun and exciting releases in the MARVEL Collect! by Topps app. Other fun collections include KING IN BLACK collection Weekly WandaVision set drops

Get In On The Fun:

Download MARVEL Collect! by Topps free in the iTunes App Store Google Play Store