New “King in Black” Digital Collectibles Available in the Marvel Collect! by Topps App

by | Jan 22, 2021 9:58 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Today, The Topps Company announced a brand new digital collectibles set coming to the Marvel Collect! by Topps app. Based on one of the most anticipated comics series in years, KING IN BLACK, the new set will take collectors into the world of writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman's Venom saga through timely content drops filled with visually stunning digital collectibles, including innovative motion cards.

  • A notable first in the Marvel Collect! app is the inclusion of digitally autographed collectibles in the set from Marvel artist Ryan Stegman.
  • Fans will have the opportunity to collect cards that feature his autograph animating directly on the card itself when viewed in-app – an extremely popular premium collectible type in many of Topps’ apps.
  • King in Black digital collectibles are now available to collect in-app here.

Collection details include:

  • KING IN BLACK Trailer Series
    • See art come to life with full-motion animated collectibles from the KING IN BLACK #1 Trailer
  • Roster Series
    • Set featuring the newest and baddest characters from KING IN BLACK
  • Cover Series
    • Take in Ryan Stegman’s iconic artwork with a series of cards featuring covers from KING IN BLACK
  • Signature Series
    • Collect digitally autographed King in Black covers by Stormbreaker artist Ryan Stegman

About King in Black:

  • KING IN BLACK is the Marvel Comics event series by superstar creative duo Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman which finds Knull, the King in Black, descending upon the Marvel Universe with a legion of symbiote dragons.
  • Lauded by AiPT as “audacious and viscerally gripping,” the first three issues of KING IN BLACK have been released to unanimous praise from fans and critics, creating fevered excitement for the release of the fourth issue in comic shops on February 17.

What they’re saying:

  • Tobin Lent, VP & Global General Manager of Topps Digital: “One of the greatest aspects of digital collectibles is the ability to design, create and distribute timely sets Marvel fans crave. Our brand-new KING IN BLACK collectible series is the perfect embodiment of that process in action. This set is such a beautiful representation of iconic Marvel characters and we can’t wait to share what we’ve created based on the amazing artwork from the Marvel team.”
  • Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski: “Introduced by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman just a few years ago, Knull, the symbiotic King in Black, has gone on to become one of the most powerful and feared super-villains in the Marvel Universe today, and his revenge-fueled invasion of the Marvel Universe has begun at last in KING IN BLACK. This comic is brimming with action and all your favorite Marvel characters – a true hero vs. villain showdown for the ages that you do not want to miss!”
 
 
