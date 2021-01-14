Marvel Collect! By Topps Introducing New “WandaVision” Digital Cards Celebrating New Disney+ Series

As we rapidly approach the debut of WandaVision on Disney+ tomorrow, Marvel Collect! By Topps is getting in on the fun by introducing a series of a card releases to celebrate the new show from Marvel Studios.

What’s Happening:

The long-awaited debut of WandaVision is on approach, premiering on Disney+

is on approach, premiering on As the world is introduced to the two super-powered beings, Wanda Maximoff and Vision, living idealized suburban lives, Topps is kicking off an ongoing series of card releases surrounding the latest show from Marvel Studios. This week’s release includes a 27-card set highlighting some of the best moments from the show’s trailer, and an 11-card TV set, featuring dynamic images of Wanda and Vision wrapped in vintage TV sets.

Along with this week’s release, the company will be dropping new card series each week to coincide with the debut of this season’s episodes, starting with another brand new set this Friday to celebrate WandaVision’s debut! This week’s cards are available now in the Pack Store!

