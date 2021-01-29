“Solar Opposites” Funko Pop! Figures Revealed During Funko Fair 2021

The Hulu comedy Solar Opposites got some Funko Pop! figures revealed during yesterday’s Funko Fair 2021 Disney day.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

A Hulu Original series, Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. The show was renewed for a second season with eight all-new episodes starting on March 26, only on Hulu.

Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are co-creators of Solar Opposites. The executive producers and writers are Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Television for Hulu.

Solar Opposites is an adult animated series with strong language.

The Funko Pop! figures are currently set for release on June 25.

Funko Pop! Solar Opposites – Jesse

Funko Pop! Solar Opposites – Terry

Funko Pop! Solar Opposites – Korvo

Funko Pop! Solar Opposites – Yumyulack