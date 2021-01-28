Funko Fair 2021 Reveals a Mickey and Minnie Set Exclusively on Amazon

Funko Fair 2021 continues on today with a look at some new Mickey and Minnie Funkos exclusively on Amazon. You can pre-order them right now! The direct link is located below.

The Mickey and Minnie set is a two-pack for $39.99 releasing April 17, 2021.

With preorders available now, make sure to pick it up if you’re interested.

Funko Pop! Artist Series: DTV – Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse (2 Pack)

Funko Fair 2021 will be happening all day long and today is focused on Disney characters and franchises. We’ll post the various sets that get announced so be on the lookout for more releases.

