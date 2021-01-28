Funko Fair 2021 Celebrates the 70th Anniversary of Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland”

Funko Fair 2021 continues with the reveal of some very impressive Alice in Wonderland figures celebrating the film’s 70th anniversary that are available for pre-order now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)



Disney Alice in Wonderland 70th Alice with Flowers Funko Pop! Deluxe Vinyl

Disney Alice in Wonderland 70th Alice Curtsying Funko Pop! Vinyl



Disney Alice in Wonderland 70th Queen of Hearts with King Funko Pop! Vinyl



Disney Alice in Wonderland 70th White Rabbit with Watch Funko Pop! Vinyl

Disney Alice in Wonderland 70th Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum 2-Pack Funko Pop! Vinyls







Disney Alice in Wonderland 70th March Hare Funko Pop! Vinyl









Disney Alice in Wonderland 70th Mad Hatter Funko Pop! Vinyl





Disney Alice in Wonderland 70th Cheshire Cat with Translucent Tail Funko Pop! Vinyl

There are also some exclusive items coming to Walmart, Target, and Box Lunch. We haven’t seen links for those pop up yet for pre-order although they should be coming soon.

