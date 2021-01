Funko Celebrates the 80th Anniversary of Disney’s “Pinocchio” With New Figures

Funko has their “Funko Fair” for 2021 going on and today is Disney day! They have announced a Pinocchio 80th anniversary set of Funkos coming that are available to pre-order right now.

Funko Disney Pinocchio Pop! Pinocchio (School) Vinyl Figure

Funko Disney Pinocchio Pop! Figaro & Cleo Vinyl Figure

Funko Disney Pinocchio Pop! Geppetto Vinyl Figure

Funko Disney Pinocchio Pop! Blue Fairy Vinyl Figure

Funko Pop! Disney Pinocchio Jiminy Cricket Vinyl Figure

BAM Exclusive Pinocchio Pop! Vinyl – Jiminy Cricket Diamond Collection

Funko Fair 2021 will be happening all day long and today is focused on Disney characters and franchises. We’ll post the various sets that get announced so be on the lookout for more releases.

