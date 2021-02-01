Disney California Adventure To Release Special Anniversary Merchandise Feb 8th

A recent post on the Disney Parks Blog has revealed that a new line of merchandise will be arriving at Disney California Adventure to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the sister to Walt’s original park, Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

In a post from the Disney Parks Blog celebrating the upcoming month and Valentine's Day, it was revealed that Disney California Adventure

The anniversary merchandise will also feature a new 20th anniversary logo which was also revealed today.

The logo will appear on t-shirts and a range of other limited offerings marking the occasion, all of which will be available starting February 8th at both World of Disney in Downtown Disney,

Aside from Buena Vista Street and parts of HollywoodLand which opened as an extension of the Downtown Disney District for shopping and dining, the rest of Disney California Adventure remains closed at this time.

Earlier, we found a special anniversary puzzle