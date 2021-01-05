Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of Disney California Adventure with Four Puzzle Collection

Trying to piece together what to get your Disneyland Resort-loving friends? Well you don’t have to puzzle over it too long! The latest addition to Disney’s Signature Puzzle collection is all about Disney California Adventure attractions and is sure to put a smile on the face of any Disney fan.

What’s Happening:

This collection features four 500-piece puzzles (that’s 2000 total pieces!) that depict some of the park’s most iconic attractions: California Screamin’ Soarin’ Over California Mickey’s Fun Wheel Grizzly River Run



Each puzzle is designed to look like a travel poster, encouraging guests to enjoy the amazing sights, sounds, and experiences of these beautiful destinations.

In true Disney fashion, the design of the pictures captures the excitement of the rides while also giving off a calming vibe.

Interestingly, three of the featured attractions have had name changes since they made their park debuts: California Screamin’ is now Incredicoaster Soarin’ Over California is now Soarin’ Around the World Before it was Mickey’s Fun Wheel it was the Sun Wheel and now it’s Pixar Pal-A-Round

Whether you’ve been a fan of DCA since the beginning and adore all of it’s iterations, or you miss the original the most, commemorate the park’s 20 year history with this high quality puzzle collection.

The puzzle set sells for $34.99 and can be found at the World of Disney stores at Downtown Disney and Disney Springs

At this time, it’s not available on shopDisney, but hopefully, it will make its way to the online retailer so that everyone can enjoy a piece of Disney California Adventure!

