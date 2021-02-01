The nuiMOs “Everyday Cosplay” Collection by Ashley Eckstein and Wes Jenkins Is Now Available on shopDisney

New nuiMOs collections will be coming out every month and the February collection is now available via shopDisney. This month’s collection is “Everyday Cosplay” inspired by different Disney characters.

The name nuiMOs is a blend of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model. Disney nuiMOs are meant to be an extension of one’s self with the flexibility to change their looks to suit one’s unique personality and taste.

Disney nuiMOs gained popularity on social media as fans styled and took their plush on adventures during everyday life; be it to a Disney theme park, the beach, a shopping trip or anything in between.

The “Everyday Cosplay” collection is created by Ashley Eckstein and Wes Jenkins, who are both doing a signing at Disney Springs February 1

You can get the set at shopDisney, Disney Springs, or Downtown Disney Toy Story, Tangled, Star Wars, Alice in Wonderland, and more!

If you’re unable to get to one of the Disney Parks locations, we have links below for each set on shopDisney. Some of the sets below have the option to come by themselves or with a plush. There is also a new Valentine’s Day set for Minnie we added to the list.

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Rapunzel Cosplay Set by Wes Jenkins | shopDisney – $17.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Star Wars Cosplay Set by Ashley Eckstein | shopDisney – $17.99

Donald Duck Disney nuiMOs Plush and Star Wars Cosplay Outfit by Ashley Eckstein

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Alice Cosplay Set by Ashley Eckstein | shopDisney – $17.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Woody Cosplay Set by Wes Jenkins | shopDisney – $17.99

Mickey Mouse Disney nuiMOs Plush and Woody Cosplay Outfit by Wes Jenkins

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Oogie Boogie Cosplay Set by Wes Jenkins | shopDisney – $17.99

Stitch Disney nuiMOs Plush and Oogie Boogie Cosplay Outfit by Wes Jenkins

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Bo Peep Cosplay Set by Wes Jenkins | shopDisney – $17.99

Daisy Duck Disney nuiMOs Plush and Bo Peep Cosplay Set by Wes Jenkins

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Queen of Hearts Cosplay Set by Ashley Eckstein | shopDisney – $17.99

Minnie Mouse Disney nuiMOs Plush and Queen of Hearts Cosplay Outfit by Ashley Eckstein

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Cinderella Cosplay Set by Ashley Eckstein | shopDisney – $17.99

Angel Disney nuiMOs Plush and Cinderella Cosplay Outfit by Ashley Eckstein

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Valentine’s Day Dress Set | shopDisney – $12.99

Minnie Mouse Disney nuiMOs Plush and Valentine's Day Dress Set