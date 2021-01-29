Ashley Eckstein and Wes Jenkins Will Be Doing a Signing at Disney Springs for Their New Disney nuiMOs Fashion Line

Ashley Eckstein and Wes Jenkins have announced on Instagram that they’ll be doing a signing at Disney Springs on Monday, February 1 from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. ET at Marketplace Co-Op for the new fashion line “Everyday Cosplay” for the just-released Disney nuiMOs.

The name nuiMOs is a blend of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model. Disney nuiMOs are meant to be an extension of one’s self with the flexibility to change their looks to suit one’s unique personality and taste.

In Japan, the line has expanded to not only include the sensational six and Goofy’s son Max, but also characters like Chip and Dale and their female counterpart Clarice, plus characters from Zootopia .

. Disney nuiMOs gained popularity on social media as fans styled and took their plush on adventures during everyday life; be it to a Disney theme park, the beach, a shopping trip or anything in between.

Ashley Eckstein and Wes Jenkin’s line “Everyday Cosplay” features outfits inspired by characters from Toy Story, Tangled, Star Wars, Alice in Wonderland, and more!

Learn more about Disney’s nuiMOs and where the collection is going next.