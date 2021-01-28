Funko Fair 2021 Continues With Announcement of “Lilo & Stitch” Funko Pop Figures

Funko Fair 2021 continues, and the reveals of our favorite characters continue with some absolutely adorable Lilo & Stitch Pop! figures that are available for preorder now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Right off the bat, we have a larger figure featuring Stitch asleep in his Space Adventure rocket that will be sure to be a fan favorite.

Lilo & Stitch Stitch in Rocket Pop! Vinyl Vehicle

Lilo & Stitch Stitch with Ukulele Pop! Vinyl Figure

Another figure features Lilo mid-photography and Pudge the fish, complete with peanut butter sandwich (since he controls the weather).

Lilo & Stitch Lilo with Pudge Pop! Vinyl Figure and Buddy

Lilo & Stitch Lilo with Scrump Pop! Vinyl Figure

Lilo & Stitch Stitch 10-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure

Smaller versions of these sure-to-be favorites are also featured as keychains that will soon be available.

Lilo & Stitch Lilo with Camera Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Lilo & Stitch Stitch Pocket Pop! Key Chain

And lastly, a series of 12 random Mystery Minis Mini-Figures that feature variants of Stitch and Lilo, as well as sister Nani, David, Pleakley, Jumba, Cobra Bubbles, and Pudge the fish.

Lilo & Stitch Mystery Minis Mini-Figure Random 4-Pack

There’s also an FYE exclusive featuring the memorable moment when Stitch destroyed the toy version of the Golden Gate Bridge in Lilo’s Room.

Funko Pop! Disney: Lilo & Stitch – Monster Stitch FYE Exclusive

Other Funko Fair 2021 News: