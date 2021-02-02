Wishables Keychains Hit The Shelves at Walt Disney World

We were at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World earlier today for a live Park Walk & Talk and we spotted these amazingly cute keychains featuring some of our favorite Wishables figures!

The Wishables Plush line allows guests to bring home the magic with the microplush must-haves! They are available as blind bags or as open edition releases and are inspired by classic characters and beloved attractions. Now, there are keychains based on the popular plush toys.

The keychains feature some of the favorite Wishables plush iterations of characters, including Olaf, Anna, Elsa, The Hatbox Ghost from the Haunted Mansion, Stitch, Dole Whip, The Barker Bird from Pirates of the Caribbean, Mickey and Minnie, A Mickey Premium Bar, Ariel, and Flounder. The keychains currently sell for $9.99.