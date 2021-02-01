As part of the merchandise releases leading up to the debut of Pixar’s Soul on Disney+, four artists from HUE Unlimited offered their interpretations of the film’s characters in a fun and colorful collection. Originally, available on Amazon, shopDisney is now selling long and short sleeve tops and sweatshirts with these designs.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Soul by HUE Unlimited
Earlier this year, we shared about Soul artwork coming from HUE Unlimited and how those items were available on Amazon. Now fans can also find their favorite styles on shopDisney. The collection features the artwork of Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew.