New Pixar “Soul” Shirt Collection Featuring HUE Unlimited Artwork is Now on shopDisney

As part of the merchandise releases leading up to the debut of Pixar’s Soul on Disney+, four artists from HUE Unlimited offered their interpretations of the film’s characters in a fun and colorful collection. Originally, available on Amazon, shopDisney is now selling long and short sleeve tops and sweatshirts with these designs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Soul by HUE Unlimited

Earlier this year, we shared about Soul artwork coming from HUE Unlimited and how those items were available on Amazon. Now fans can also find their favorite styles on shopDisney. The collection features the artwork of Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew.

Bea Harris – The Village

Bianca Pastel – Joe & His Fro

Arrington Porter – Joe’s World