New Collection Featuring Original Artwork Inspired by Pixar’s Soul

On December 25, Disney and Pixar’s Soul will introduce the world to Joe Gardner when it debuts on Disney+. In celebration of the release of the film, Disney and Pixar collaborated with multicultural powerhouse HUE Unlimited to bring Joe and company to life through a curated collection of wearable art pieces inspired by the film.

From its community incubator of cultural creatives and leaders, TONL, HUE Unlimited tapped four emerging Black artists and led their creative direction in crafting original inspired-by artwork. The collection features artwork designed by cultural creatives Bee Harris Bianca Pastel Arrington Porter Cory Van Lew

Starting today, kids, families and the next generation of artists and creatives can shop the entire collection featured on the Pixar SOUL shop on Amazon here

shop on Amazon Fans can also stretch their own creativity by designing personalized products from t-shirts and hoodies to accessories and home goods using their favorite piece of artwork from the collection.

The Artists in the Collection include: Bee Harris / The Village Visual artist and activist reflecting the multi-faceted aspects of the Black Diaspora, social movements and community through art. Bee in her own words, describes her inspiration: “Working on this collection was a dream come true! It was an honor to highlight the four Black women in Joe's village. These women represent the strong-willed, supportive women in my life who have helped me discover and walk in my purpose. I walked away with a deeper understanding of myself and my capabilities as an artist. It was both challenging and inspiring to create something so unique to things I've done in the past.” Bianca Pastel / Joe & His Fro Pop artist recreating nostalgic moments and leaders in Black culture through over-expressive imagery and pastel elements. Bianca in her own words, describes her inspiration: “Throughout the film, Joe learns some very valuable lessons on his journey, so I wanted to express the connection between colors, characters and stories in every detail. My favorite part of this process was choosing color palettes because, for me, it’s like picking a feeling. How I want a piece to feel depends on the colors I create with. Throughout the process, I realized I could create authentically, be myself with my process and have fun with my art – which is exactly what I did.”



Corey Van Lew / The Great Gardner New-age artist reimagining real-world elements of the Black experience into unique multi-dimensional art. Corey in his own words, describes his inspiration: “This was an amazing opportunity for us as artists to tap into our version of "The Zone" and create a visual representation of what this moment means to us! The parallel worlds in the movie go hand-in-hand with the parallel universe I depict in my paintings. Down to the digitally-made background paired with the hand-painted characters, I aimed to immerse people in an alternate realm of my own.”

Arrington Porter / Joe’s World Eclectic musician and painter visualizing the richness of Black culture, music, film and people with celestial exaggeration. Arrington in his own words, describes his inspiration: “Creating artwork for this collection was an awesome experience! As an artist, I found myself connected to the film, relating back to a familiar place within my own love for music and being in constant pursuit of my dreams. Outside of being a visual artist, I too am a pianist – so I related to Joe's character on a more personal level.”



