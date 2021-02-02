Celebrate EPCOT’s World Showcase with Dooney & Bourke “Italia” Collection on shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke are back with another collection of bags inspired by EPCOT’s World Showcase. This time they’re honoring Italy with their “Itala” collection. The series features a black background with stencil drawings of iconic Italian landmarks, transportation, and food. And of course, Mickey and Minnie are along for the (gondola) ride!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse “Italia” Dooney & Bourke

“Say, 'ciao, bella' to this stylish Dooney & Bourke Satchel inspired by the Italy Pavilion at Epcot. Mickey and Minnie, maps of Italy, Italian text and more cover the coated cotton of these roomy bags that also features multiple pockets, top carry handles and stitched leather finishings.”

Mickey and Minnie Mouse "Italia" Dooney & Bourke Satchel | shopDisney – $298.00

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Mickey and Minnie Mouse "Italia" Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag | shopDisney – $198.00

Top zip closure with braided leather pull

Outside zip pocket

Two inside slip pockets

Inside zip pocket

Mickey and Minnie Mouse "Italia" Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag | shopDisney – $268.00

Tab with magnetic snap closure on center of top

Exterior zip pocket with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Three interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Metal feet