Adorable Plush, Collectible Figures, and Other Easter Collections Arrive on shopDisney

The spring season is just around the corner and along with it comes the Easter Bunny! The holiday will be here before we know it (April 4th) and shopDisney has some great suggestions for Disney gift giving including adorable Mickey and friends plush.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Character “Easter Bunny” Plush

“You won't hear a peep when the kids find our soft plush Mickey in a funny bunny suit hiding in your holiday basket. That's because they'll be too busy cuddling this floppy-eared Easter cutie whose ears pop up when you give him a squeeze.”

“You'll be happily hopping down the bunny trail with these huggable plush in your basket. Perky velour-lined ears, soft furry bunny suit with ''cottontail,'' and satin bow tie will make the most of your family portraits.”

Mystery Easter Egg

“Which figure will you get? Each blind egg shell contains one of five surprise figurines of Mickey and the gang. Will you find your favorite? It's fun to peel the wrapper and twist open the egg after discovering it in the basket or hidden around the house!”

Easter Collectibles

“Brighten up your collection with vibrant, colorful Easter pieces by Jim Shore.”