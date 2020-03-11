Previewing the 2020 Disney Store Magical Egg Hunt Adventure

The Disney Store Magical Egg Hunt Adventure is returning to all U.S. and Canada stores, including outlets. Every day from March 13 through April 12, guests can purchase the event pack for $9.99 (or $13.99 in Canada). This fee includes the map with sticker eggs used to mark your discoveries and the collectible egg with a surprise Disney figure that serves as your reward following the hunt.

The historic Glendale Galleria, where the Disney Store began, hosted a special preview event Sunday, March 8th. Our adventures began when we collected our map with stickers from a Cast Member. We spent the next 20 minutes or so wandering the Disney Store searching for large hidden flat art Disney character eggs — eight in all.

Among the featured characters were Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Chip, Donald and others. After finding the egg, we’d place the corresponding sticker on the provided map. Don’t worry if you get stuck — the cast are readily available with helpful clues. Once you’ve completed the hunt, a Cast Member will give you the Mickey Mouse-themed egg, which screws open. Inside is the blind bag featuring one of five resin figures.

You can take this Easter egg challenge for yourself when The Disney Store Magical Egg Hunt Adventure returns starting March 13th.