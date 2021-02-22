Add Some Disney Magic to Your Home with Britto, Jim Shore, and Enesco Collectibles

Whether you’re just starting a Disney collection, or are ready for it to expand, shopDisney’s latest arrivals are sure to bring some magic and cheer to your home or office. Just this week new character figures from Britto, Jim Shore, and Enesco have made their way to the online retailer and celebrate several beloved animated classics.

Britto Figures – $24.99

Add some charm to your home with Britto figures from shopDisney. Celebrating some of the company’s most iconic movies, each mini figure features “the distinctive vibrant warm colors and patterned art treatment of renowned artist Romero Britto.”

For more Beauty and the Beast styles, check out the recently debuted collection of accessories and decor!

Jim Shore Figures – $44.99 – $69.99

Longtime collectors already love and appreciate Jim Shore’s unique artistry and design that “blends Disney Magic with traditional folk art motifs to create an elegant piece with nostalgic appeal.”

Couture de Force – $79.99

“‘Make it pink! Make it blue!’ Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty showcases her magical two-tone couture with velvet and satin finishes and metallic gold accents. Part of the Disney Couture de Force collection from Enesco.”

“Celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Walt Disney's animated classic Alice in Wonderland with Alice envisioned as never before. Part of the Disney Couture de Force Collection, our curious dreamer is the talk of Wonderland in her fashion forward tea party dress.”