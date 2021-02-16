Ever Just the Same, Ever a Surprise: New shopDisney Collection Celebrates “Beauty and the Beast”

Disney’s “tale as old as time” can bring a touch of charm to your home with shopDisney’s new Beauty and the Beast collection. Celebrating the animated classic, these enchanting designs offer the same magic and elegance of the film and will brighten any room, especially the West Wing!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Beauty and the Beast Collection

Snow Globe

Putting a spin on the traditional “snow” globe, this magical figure is filled with rose petals and glitter!

Drinkware

“With dessert, she’ll want tea…” Enjoy your favorite cold or hot beverages in charming drinkware depicting Belle and her prince.

Film Favorites

Whether finding your inner beauty or writing out your own story, these items will help bring out your true self.

Dazzle and delight every visitor to your castle with this lovely wall decor that’s reminiscent of stained glass windows in the film. And then keep things warm (but not piping hot) with a Beauty and the Beast throw that features the song “Be Our Guest.”

Chip

Cheerful Chip is happy to deliver you a warm beverage on a cold day and he’ll even take care of a trendy succulent for you!

Cogsworth

The intellectual and punctual Cogsworth will conveniently tell you what time it is while also keeping hold of your pen once the work day is over.

Lumiere

Lumiere is full of bright ideas and always ready to offer a hand!

Wardrobe

While this version of the Wardrobe won’t keep your clothes tidy, it will hold your jewelry in an organized fashion!