Spring is officially here! Ok that’s not exactly true—we have to wait until March 21st—but today kicks off the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, so in our minds we’ve entered a new season! And what better way to celebrate spring than with a new collection from Dooney & Bourke?
EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2021 Dooney & Bourke
The fan favorite Flower & Garden Festival has returned to EPCOT and along with it, a new collection of Dooney & Bourke bags and wallets. This fun pattern is set against a bright blue background and features Minnie Mouse sporting a pink polka dot dress, purple boots, and garden gloves. To complete the setting, she’s surrounded by flowers and butterflies.
Crossbody Bag
- Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2021 Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00
- Features:
- Zip top closure
- Exterior pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two inside pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable shoulder strap
Wristlet Wallet
- Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2021 Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $98.00
- Features:
- Zip closure
- Two interior compartments
- Four interior card slots
- Lined
- Removable leather wrist strap
Shopper Tote
- Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2021 Dooney & Bourke Shopper Tote – $298.00
- Features:
- Zip top closure with leather pulls
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Three interior slip pockets
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior key hook