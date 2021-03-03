EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2021 Dooney & Bourke Collection Arrives on shopDisney

Spring is officially here! Ok that’s not exactly true—we have to wait until March 21st—but today kicks off the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, so in our minds we’ve entered a new season! And what better way to celebrate spring than with a new collection from Dooney & Bourke?

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2021 Dooney & Bourke

The fan favorite Flower & Garden Festival has returned to EPCOT and along with it, a new collection of Dooney & Bourke bags and wallets. This fun pattern is set against a bright blue background and features Minnie Mouse sporting a pink polka dot dress, purple boots, and garden gloves. To complete the setting, she’s surrounded by flowers and butterflies.

Crossbody Bag

Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2021 Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00

Features: Zip top closure Exterior pocket Interior zip pocket Two inside pockets Cell phone pocket Interior key hook Adjustable shoulder strap



Wristlet Wallet

Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2021 Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $98.00

Features: Zip closure Two interior compartments Four interior card slots Lined Removable leather wrist strap



Shopper Tote