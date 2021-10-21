TV Recap: “Big Sky” Season 2 Episode 4 – “Gettin’ Right To It”

Are Cassie and Jerrie walking into a trap? Will Tonya survive? Can Wolf save Ronald? There are a lot of questions in this new season of Big Sky and we get some answers in the fourth episode of season two, titled “Gettin’ Right To It.” As the title suggests, we’ll get right to this recap.

Harper (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson) looks out her window at the van that followed her home. She sends a text to Max and grabs a poker from the fireplace, going to the mirror to give herself confidence. She holds her keychain pepper spray in the other hand as she approaches the van window. The man inside sits up, startling Harper. She screams while spraying the driver’s rolled-up window with pepper spray before darting back inside her house.

Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel) point their flashlights at the trailer where Tonya (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) is being held captive by Ren (Janina Gavankar) and Donno (Ryan de Quintal). Ren motions for Tonya to keep quiet as she steps outside to try and get the visitors to leave. Ren acts like she’s innocent and frightened and Cassie instantly recognizes her from the diner. As the girls talk outside, Tonya bangs her foot on the floor of the trailer and Donno takes action, putting a knife to her throat to keep her quiet. Cassie asks Ren why she’s in the construction trailer so late and she says she was reviewing permits for a pool installation and lost track of time. Cassie asks if she and Jerrie can look around and with Ren’s permission, they open a couple of empty containers. Cassie asks to take a look inside the trailer and Ren tells them it’s a mess inside, but she doesn’t back down. We see Ren take the safety off the gun hidden in her belt as Cassie opens the door to the trailer. There’s no one else inside and before Cassie and Jerrie leave, Jerrie tells Ren that it’s not safe for her to be out here alone. Ren fakes a smile and thanks them as they leave. As soon as it’s clear, she opens a closet door and finds Donno on the floor with an unconscious Tonya. He wakes her up and she screams with the realization that a rare chance at being rescued has been thwarted.

Ronald (Brian Geraghty) wakes up outside on a cement slab next to dog pens, a new collar around his neck tightening as he stands up. Wolf Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) tells Ronald that the new choke collar will tighten at the press of a button if he steps out of line, pressing it to give a demonstration. He explains to Ronald that it will be removed by earning his trust, adding that this is his last chance. Wolf invites Ronald for a walk, leading him through the woods. As they walk, Wolf explains that he went to great lengths to find Ronald because the bad people he was working with knew where he was and his life was in danger. Wolf says he made a deal with them to save Ronald and Scarlet. “There is nothing bought or sold more valuable than a good name. The Legarski name was tarnished.” He talks about how undoing his brother’s last evil deed can help restore the Legarski family name. Ronald brings up that his mother was Catholic and he believes a few prayers will save him, but Wolf tells him he’s more interested in a rebirth, creating a new Ronald. Having led Ronald to a small cemetery on the ranch, Wolf gets upset by a snide remark Ronald makes, pressing the button on the collar again. Wolf gets Ronald to open up a little bit by telling Ronald that his mother preferred Rick to him and sympathizing with the feeling of not measuring up to your mother’s expectations.

Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) is on the scene at the Bad Clown Cafe with Deputy Poppernak (J. Anthony Pena), who continues his habit of rambling. She asks him to stop and also corrects him when he calls her “Maam,” asking instead to be called by her last name Hoyt. Cassie and Jerrie enter and tell Jenny about their dead-end search for Tonya at the construction site. Jenny thinks the coincidence of Ren’s arrival and Tonya’s disappearance is fishy. A canine search is underway for Tonya and Cassie asks to speak to Jenny privately. Outside, Cassie asks Jenny to get more information about the cartel from Travis. When Jenny says she’s trying to keep their relationship professional, Cassie gives her a knowing look and Jenny agrees to ask.

At the motel, Jenny knocks on the door and Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) answers with two open bottles of beer, inviting her in. Jenny learns that the cartel operates out of Vancouver and when she asks if he’s heard anything about Tonya, he tells her no, but he says he knows a man named Dietrich that he can ask. “He runs everything,” Travis adds.

Outside the motel, a truck pulls up driven by Smiley (Michael Tomsu), the bearded man from the bar that Travis started a fight with in the previous episode. In the passenger seat is Dietrich (David Meunier), who broke up the fight. He asks Smiley why Travis is living in a motel, seemingly suspicious of him.

Bridger (Jeremy Ray Taylor) is home alone, rummaging through the fridge when he hears tires on the driveway and a car door close. He looks out the peephole after someone knocks on the door and he sees Deputy Harvey (Michael Malarkey) in uniform. Bridger freaks out and stays silent behind the door, moving to the kitchen as he hears the Deputy step away, soon to find that Harvey is circling the house peering through windows. When he hears the car drive away, Bridger moves to the front door and sends a text to Max. He leaves the house and heads to the driver’s side door of his car when Harvey jumps him from behind.

Harper fills Max (Madelyn Kientz) in on being stalked by the same man that tried to jump them. Max brought along keychain knuckles with sharp metal cat ears for self-defense, giving a pair to Harper. The girls are meeting Dylan (Timothy Oakes) in a parking lot to give him a sample of the drugs to see if he can sell them. He examines the small bag of white pills and asks the girls where they got them, but Harper reminds him that he’s not to ask questions. Dylan offers to take the sample and crunch numbers, but Max gets an alarming text from Bridger that reads “Guys, we have a problem. Meet.” Max shows Harper and the girls back out of the deal, telling Dylan they have to go and taking the bag of drugs with them.

Bridger’s sister Madison (Lola Reid) gets home and parks her Jeep next to Bridger’s car, giving her brother a call. She hears his phone ringing and walks around his car to see it laying on the ground under the driver’s side door. She looks worried.

Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) enters Dewell & Hoytt and Jerrie tells him that Cassie isn’t there, looking annoyed. She reminds him of the advice she gave him when they went to dinner, that he should be patient and let Cassie come to him. He asks if there’s any progress on Tonya and Jerrie says she can’t share information about that case with him, but says she set up a tip line for Ronald and got a credible call about a cabin nearby where a man and woman matching Ronald and Scarlet’s descriptions were spotted. Denise (Dedee Pfeiffer) suggests that they count their losses with Ronald, but Jerrie ignores her and asks Mark if he wants to take a trip to the cabin now.

Jenny is in her office at the Sheriff’s Department looking at police records for Dietrich Cantrell when Cassie comes in. Jenny shows her the screen and Cassie asks if they can really trust Travis on this. Jenny says she trusts Travis and asks Cassie how things are going between her and Mark. Cassie says she’s considering giving him a chance, but after the close call with being surveilled by the people Ronald was working for, she is only thinking about her son Kai. Jenny gets a call and tells Cassie they found something of Tonya’s.

Travis enters the bar to talk to Dietrich, who calls him by his alias Stone. He offers to find the shipment that Dietrich never got, but the boss asks him why he’s staying in a motel. “Just in-between places,” Travis answers, taking a swig of beer and asking if he has any other questions. Dietrich sees something behind him and asks if he’s carrying. “Always,” he answers. “Just cover my back, got it?”, Dietrich asks. Ren and Donno have arrived at the bar and it appears that Dietrich is who they came to see.

Bridger wakes up in the back of Harvey’s police car, asking his captor where he’s taking him. “That depends on your cooperation.” Bridger tries to open the door to jump out of the moving car, but they’re locked from the inside. “I wanted to talk about the crime you wanted to report,” Harvey says. Bridger lies and says it was a school project to test the strength of local law enforcement. “Listen, kid, the lady I work for, she wants her stuff back and I know you have it. Now, if you don’t give it to me, she’s going to do a whole lot worse to you than I will.”

Ren and Donno have joined Dietrich and Travis at the table and Dietrich tells her she’s not who he thought they’d send. “Now let’s just get to it, where are my drugs and money?”, he asks her. “That’s funny, I was going to ask you the same thing because the way I see it, your man stole from us.” Dietrich suggests that they were both robbed by Big Sam and he’s annoyed that her dad sent her because he already told him he was handling this. He doesn’t take kindly to being told what to do by a woman, which makes her laugh. Insulted, Dietrich slams his bottle at the wall and it shatters. At the same time, before Ren or Donno can make a move, Travis stands with his gun pointed at them. Ren smiles. “Sexy cowboy got the drop on you, Donno. That’s impressive.” She and Donno get up to leave.

Deputy Poppernak shows Jenny and Cassie an evidence bag containing torn fabric from Tonya’s waitress uniform that was found by the river by the canine unit. “I think your friend’s fish food,” he says. Cassie tells him she won’t stop looking until they find a body. Jenny tells Cassie that Travis believes Tonya must have known something, but Cassie doesn’t believe she would hire a private investigator if that were true. Jenny has a feeling that a drug war is going to start soon.

Madison meets up with Max and Harper and tells them that Bridger is missing and she found his phone. “I’m worried something bad happened to him.” Max and Harper agree to help Madison find him.

Wolf and Ronald return to the ranch and Wolf tells him this was a great start. Ronald asks if he can have the collar removed, but Wolf tells him instead that he gets a reward and since it’s Tuesday, he gets two: time with Scarlet (Anja Savcic) and a bowl of cereal. As Ronald walks towards Scarlet, Agatha (Romy Rosemont) says hi and he ignores her. She asks her husband if he’s made any progress. “A little.” Scarlet reminds Ronald to be careful and he asks her to try and steal the remote to his collar. He vents that Wolf made him talk about his mother and it was weird. Ronald reaffirms that he doesn’t believe he needs healing. “Well he thinks you do and he makes the rules,” Scarlet says.

Jerrie and Mark pull up to the cabin with their guns drawn, finding the door open. There’s a box of cereal on the counter, but the cabin appears to be empty. Jerrie continues looking through items, but Mark tells her he will have the place dusted for fingerprints to see if any are a match for Ronald. Trying to change the subject, he tells Jerrie that he looked her up online and saw that she has a great singing voice. She tells him that she was a singer before Ronald, but now she is devoting her life to catching him to bring justice for those who can’t seek it and to save future victims. “I need to see this through and if there was anyone around to help me see this through right now, I’m glad it’s you.” Jerrie leans in and kisses Mark, turning and walking away. Mark looks confused.

Bridger is duct-taped to a chair in Harvey’s living room as Harvey interrogates him. Bridger continues to pretend to not know what he’s talking about, but Harvey doesn’t buy it. “Here’s what I think. I think that you took something that doesn’t belong to you.” Bridger asks if Harvey is going to hurt him and he defends his character, justifying the fact that he coaches little league as evidence that he wouldn’t hurt a minor. Changing tactics, Harvey just asks for the name of who took the stuff. “If I give you your stuff back will you let me go?”, Bridger asks. “I give you my word, Otherwise I’m gonna have to start doing stuff I don’t want to do.” Bridger tells him it was his sister Madison.

Madison’s phone rings as she talks with Max and Harper and she answers on speakerphone. “You have something that does not belong to you and I have your brother,” Harvey says. “I’d like to make a trade.” He gives her one hour and instructions to bring the drugs and money to his cabin in exchange for Bridger and that she must come alone.

Cassie is at Dewell & Hoyt when in walks Tonya, the woman they’ve been searching for. Almost immediately, Jenny is with Cassie interviewing Cassie about what happened. She says Deputy Harvey abducted her, broke her nose and murdered the man at the Bad Clown Cafe when she almost escaped. She also says that Harvey told her he killed Big Sam. Tonya seems genuinely upset that someone died because of her, but her eye contact is inconsistent for the rest of her story and Denise seems skeptical of it. “We’ll get him,” Jenny promises.

Ren drives her SUV with Donno in the passenger seat, defending her decision to let Tonya go with a plan to pin everything on Harvey. “If I’m wrong, you can kill her whole family, your favorite thing.” They’re on their way to Harvey’s and she wants to get to him before the cops do. Meanwhile, Madison, Max and Harper are hiding behind trees at Harvey’s house and debating about bringing just one bag and giving him the other only when Bridger is safely back with them.

Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher) interviews Tonya at the Sheriff’s Department and questions why she didn’t come to the police before going to Cassie. “Deputy Harvey told me he would kill my family,” she says. Tubb pulls Jenny and Cassie aside and tells them he doesn’t believe Tonya. He trusts Harvey and wants to wait to make any decisions until the Deputy comes in for his shift in an hour. Jenny doesn’t believe Harvey will actually come to work since his captor escaped. “Like it or not, Harvey is a cop with no previous record and not even one complaint. I need to be absolutely sure before pulling the hammer down.” Jenny is mad and implies that Harvey could have also thrown off their investigation of Ronald, but Tubb puts his foot down. “I’m your boss, you’re going to follow my lead, that is final.” He walks out of the room. “So we aren’t waiting, right?”, Cassie asks. “Nope,” Jenny answers.

Harvey anxiously looks out the window wondering what is taking Harper so long. Bridger says she’s late to everything. Ren approaches Harvey’s driveway and tells Donno to prevent anyone from getting up the road to Harvey’s. He gets out and grabs a big bag from the back. Max, Harper and Madison sneak up behind the cabin to see if Bridger is alive and Harper sees him taped to the chair, knocking on the glass to get his attention. At that time, Harvey enters to tape Bridger’s mouth to keep him quiet. Madison goes to the door and knocks and Harvey is upset to find her empty-handed. “If you want the bags you’ll have to follow me, but I need to see that my brother’s okay.” Harvey grabs Madison and pulls her inside. Max watches as her friend disappears inside and a black SUV pulls up. Ren puts on black gloves and grabs her gun.

Jenny and Cassie are driving up the road to Harvey’s house when they suddenly hear gunshots. A bullet crashes through the windshield and rounds keep firing, popping a tire. Jenny’s truck comes to a stop and she grabs her gun, pointing it out the window and taking a blind shot.

The next episode of Big Sky airs Thursday, November 11th on ABC, titled "Mother Nurture."