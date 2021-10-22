Movie Review: Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch Is A Love Letter to the Art of Writing In His Unique Visual Style

by | Oct 22, 2021 5:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Ever since the release of Rushmore over two decades ago (I went back and discovered his first film Bottle Rocket later on), I’ve considered Wes Anderson among my favorite contemporary filmmakers. His unique visual flair and almost dollhouse-style tendency toward impeccably precise mise-en-scène and droll, chuckle-worthy dialogue set him apart from other auteur writer/directors of recent years.

Today saw the release of Wes Anderson’s latest feature (his first since 2018’s stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs), entitled The French Dispatch (released by the now-Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures), concocted alongside frequent collaborators Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman, who each receive a story credit.

The French Dispatch is notably Anderson’s first anthology picture, with the 103-minute runtime split into four individual parts, plus a throughline involving the death of a longtime magazine publisher named Arthur Howitzer, Jr., played by Bill Murray (The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou). Howitzer lives in the picturesque small town of Ennui, France alongside a number of intellectual American writers he’s taken under his wing to help cobble together the titular publication, issued as a “little-read” supplementary section to a newspaper in Kansas. These writers document life in Ennui and relate to their stateside readers narratives about the quirky characters who reside there.

First, as a prologue, Owen Wilson delivers a treatise on the history and idiosyncrasies of Ennui. Then we get a story about a convicted double murderer / “genius” modern-art painter (Benecio Del Toro of Guardians of the Galaxy), his muse (Blue Is the Warmest Color’s Léa Seydoux) and his art dealer (Adrien Brody of The Grand Budapest Hotel), all being profiled by a French Dispatch writer played by Tilda Swinton. Next, Frances McDormand plays another writer who involves herself a bit too much in the life of the young revolutionary embodied by Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name). Lastly, Jeffrey Wright (What If…?) relates the tale of a master chef (Fargo’s Steve Park), his boss (Mathieu Amalric of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly), and the kidnapped son (newcomer Winsen Ait Hellal) who becomes the center of a madcap plot driven by a devious chauffeur (Edward Norton from Moonrise Kingdom).

It’s a stacked cast, to be sure, mostly made up of Wes Anderson regulars (I haven’t even mentioned the dozens of other recognizable actors who have fun cameo appearances)– though the freshmen class are all welcome additions, likely destined to pop up in the next one. But the real treat here, as always, is getting to live inside the intricate clockwork of the filmmaker’s brain again for another couple hours. Each and every shot could be freeze-framed and analyzed, with the details of the production design providing just as much background information about the characters as their lines or actions. Cinematographer Robert Yeoman (The Royal Tenenbaums) delivers glorious black-and-white photography punctuated by the occasional full-color shot or sequence for emphasis throughout.

It’s interesting to see Anderson tackle a different structure, all connected by a humanistic theme, in the service of a genuinely touching overarching eulogy for a fictional magazine publisher working in an idyllic, vaguely 1960s-set French city that never existed. Not all of the stories work as magnificently as the others, but each of them is entertaining and briskly paced, never overstaying their own welcomes, and all of them at the very least charming enough to leave me wanting more. The French Dispatch is a love letter to the art of writing, told in a labyrinthine Rube Goldberg-esque visual fashion that is unmistakably, uniquely Wes Anderson.

The French Dispatch is now playing in theaters nationwide.

My rating: 4 out of 5 tasty poisoned radishes.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed