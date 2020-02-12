Searchlight Pictures Releases First Trailer and Poster for Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”

Searchlight Pictures has released the official poster and first trailer for the Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch. The film was acquired by this studio last year and will make its theatrical debut on July 24, 2020.

What’s happening:

This morning, Wes Anderson fans got their first glimpse at the director’s latest film, The French Dispatch .

. Set to be released in theaters this summer, Searchlight Pictures shared the first official trailer on their YouTube channel.

Along with the trailers, the studio also revealed a poster for the film that features Anderson’s signature artistic style.

Instead of a poster highlighting the actors, this promotional image is another classic quirky drawing reminiscent of the companion artwork released with all his films.

About The French Dispatch:

“The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”

Cast:

The film stars: Benicio del Toro Adrien Brody Tilda Swinton Léa Seydoux Frances McDormand Timothée Chalamet Lyna Khoudri Jeffrey Wright Mathieu Amalric Stephen Park Bill Murray Owen Wilson



Creative team:

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Screenplay by: Wes Anderson

Produced by: Wes Anderson Steven Rales Jeremy Dawson



The French Dispatch will premiere on July 24, 2020.