Event Review: Silver Dollar City’s Harvest Festival Provides Halloween Fun and Food for All Ages

by | Oct 31, 2021 7:52 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Ah, the Fall! If you ask me it’s arguably the best of the seasons with the changing of the leaves, sunny days and cool nights, not to mention the return of hearty foods and a celebration of everything pumpkin! This year Branson, Missouri’s Silver Dollar City theme park hosted the Harvest Festival Featuring Crafts & Pumpkins in the City—a month long event full of colorful crafts, incredible decorations, and delicious food offerings that placed a heavy emphasis on apple and pumpkin flavors.

Taking place from September 24th to October 30th, Silver Dollar City once again pulled out all the stops bringing fall fun and festive offerings to their charming park. We stopped by for a visit on Sunday, October 17th to see what they had in store this year and were immediately delighted at the colorful arrangements on display throughout the City.

Once inside the gates we were greeted by an enormous pumpkin tree (that I neglected to grab a picture of) stacked with rows of green and white, yellow, and orange gourds. There were also pretty pumpkin stacks and glowing jack-’o-lanterns with autumn-inspired designs such as leaves, spiders and more.

Full size pumpkin figure “sculptures” were placed outside shops and attractions with my favorite being the chef carrying a platter of pumpkins.

This year’s event also included Pumpkins in the City with clever displays that lit up at night to bring a pretty glow to the Pumpkin Plaza and Woodland Hike. Pumpkins in the City spanned The Grand Exposition into Fireman’s Landing all the way to the Rivertown Area with the Woodland Hike path connecting the first two lands.

Woodland Hike was decorated with large floating pumpkin Owls, festive Jack-’O-Lanterns and a unique campsite offering plenty of fun photo ops that were extra gorgeous at night.

As for the food, we once again purchased a $30 tasting passport that entitled us to 5 samples (and in some cases full servings) of more than 40 Harvest Festival speciality items. One passport was perfect for us as we split all of our samples and even brought two of them home. I’m actually polishing off our Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn as I type! While you can purchase your passport online and pick it up at the park, we bought ours at Chester’s Kettle Chips, one of 3 restaurants/kiosks selling the Tasting Passports. Want to know what we thought of each? I thought so!

Sweet Potato Kettle Chips – Chester’s Kettle Chips

These crispy beauties could be served plain (why?) or topped with marshmallow cream (yes!). There was even a jar of cinnamon sugar for guests to season to their heart’s content. The chips were really good, but could have benefitted from some salt and more cinnamon sugar. This one was on us since the seasonings were right there and we could have added more. Being that the sweet potato was in chip form, it’s normally more pronounced flavor wasn’t as strong as we were expecting, but we did love the gooey marshmallow cream which really made the dish. If you’ve ever wished your sweet potato casserole had more crunch to it, kettle chips are the way to go!

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Pumpkin BBQ Sauce – Rivertown Smokehouse

Pulled pork isn’t exactly the most exciting food I can think of, but boy is it delicious, especially with pumpkin BBQ sauce. This thick and tangy sauce was an interesting blend of a classic condiment and seasonal flavor. Best of all, it came on the side so we could determine the sauce to meat distribution, and it came with one choice of side, and we picked white cheddar mac and cheese. This paired nicely with our sweet potato chips making for one perfectly shareable meal.  

Pumpkin Cappuccino – Dumpkin’s Apple Shack on the Pumpkin Plaza

Ok, this was probably the most interesting of our samples. We knew it wouldn’t be a handcrafted cappuccino and assumed (correctly) that it was pre-mixed. When we got the drink it looked really thin and I thought they might have accidentally given us cider, but it was indeed the cappuccino. While it lacked a foamy head, it was delicious with a really great blend of spices that resembled pumpkin pie and even gingerbread, just the way fall should taste! It was a bit on the sweet side for our personal preferences, but it wasn’t sickly sweet. We’d definitely order this again.

Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn – Frisco Popcorn Co.

For as long as I can remember, I have loved Kettle Corn! When we saw this on the list both of us were eager to try the seasonal offering that combines the traditional snack with fall spices. And, yes it’s as tasty as it sounds. The popcorn was crunchy and each kernel was covered with just enough of the sweet and spicy glaze. As with most kettle corn, the popcorn becomes a tad bit sticky, but this in no way ruined our experience. Best of all this generous “sample” serving was a regular size bag that easily could serve 5 or more guests meaning it’s a great treat to bring home. Another winner!

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll – Eva and Delilah’s

Finally, as we made our way home at the end of the day, we stopped by Eva and Delilah’s for our last treat, the Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll. Fair warning, this baby was huge! When we got home we cut it into quarters and enjoyed one half that night and the other the next morning. The roll itself featured a classic cinnamon roll dough with pumpkin and spices added ensuring a chewy, bready consistency to complement the cinnamon filling. It was topped with a generous helping of cream cheese frosting that provided most of the sweetness. We warmed up our evening sample in the toaster oven which brought out more of the pumpkin flavor. In the morning we enjoyed the roll at room temperature and found it held up well overnight.

And last, but not least, while we were getting our cappuccino, on the Pumpkin Plaza, we enjoyed the last few minutes of the Jack-’O-Lantern Jive! The area was decorated with giant inflatable pumpkins, hay bales, and some photo op displays. Throughout the afternoon, team members would come out in costume and dance for guests. During our visit we watched the Silver Dollar City crew show off their “Time Warp” skills.

Once again, Silver Dollar City put on a great festival for guests of all ages and family sizes to enjoy. We’re looking forward to seeing what they do for winter holidays as An Old Time Christmas kicks off this November!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed