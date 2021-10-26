Silver Dollar City Unveils New Holiday Show “Home For Christmas”

Silver Dollar City is celebrating An Old Time Christmas by presenting two new production shows, one, the all new Home For Christmas and the other, a complete rescoring and restaging of the classic Dickens’ Christmas Carol, nearly 700 miles of lights and many traditional favorites of the reigning, 4-time winner of ‘Best Theme Park Holiday Event*’ in America.

Silver Dollar City is internationally acclaimed for creativity and presentation, and shines its brightest during this extravagant festival running November 6-December 30, 2021.

Producer Casey Robertson says the City’s new $500,000 production, “Home For Christmas,” a Broadway-style show, “will feature 12 singers and dancers, a four-piece band, 28 songs and over 40 costume changes.”

She added that “A Dickens’ Christmas Carol is also returning, with new staging, new music and new twists on the classic favorite. It will be remarkable, from the snow to the beautiful set design, guests will be immersed in the Dickens’ experience. We have revitalized a holiday classic and made it into something really special.”

Other highlights include: 30 shows each day & night An elaborate 8-story, animated Christmas tree Over 6.5 million lights; Christmas in Midtown Holiday foods Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade The Frisco Sing-Along Steam Train, A Dickens’ Christmas Carol Award-winning rides coasting through the night skies

Along with “Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade” winding through the streets twice each evening, multiple venues present other fan favorites such as The Living Nativity, the Saloon Frontier Fa-La-La Follies, Cool Yule a show made up of performers and a live band, Gospel groups and more.

Park revelers can watch demonstrating artisans creating heirloom works of art, often passed on from generation to generation.

Guests can visit family-style restaurants serving holiday foods along with treats of the season created in on-site kitchens & bakeries.

Foods include Holiday Dinner with smoked turkey, ham, prime rib and trimmings, specialty soups like potato leek, Silver Dollar City’s Miner’s Beef Stew plus a variety of desserts from apple dumplings with homemade ice cream to fried pies and holiday funnel cakes

Silver Dollar City’s largest and newest addition, Rivertown, adds to the feeling of celebration with thousands of LED lights outlining Clara Belle’s Cinnamon Bread bakery and the Rivertown Smokehouse, featuring fresh-smoked meats and specialty desserts.

The Rivertown Smokehouse offers covered decks with heaters, allowing for outdoor dining along the banks of the Mystic River.