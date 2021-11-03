Hulu Releases Trailer for Second Half of Season 2 of “Pen15,” Coming December 3rd

Hulu just announced that the second half of season two of the Emmy-nominated comedy Pen15 will debut on December 3rd, with a trailer and new poster released.

What’s Happening:

Anna and Maya are back for more middle school fun in the second half of season two of Pen15 .

. The fun begins on Friday, December 3rd on Hulu with all seven new episodes available that day.

The series was created, written and executive produced by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who star as their thirteen-year-old selves. They are joined by Awesomeness Studio’s Sam Zvibleman.

Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Ali Bell at The Lonely Island/Party Over Here, Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Debbie Liebling also serve as executive producers.

Check out the new trailer below and don’t miss the rest of season two of Pen15 starting December 3rd.

About Pen15:

Pen15 is an R-rated “traumedy” set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now