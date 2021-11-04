Join Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive with 10 Magical Gifts to Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

This year Disney is once again donating to Toy for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. As announced today on Good Morning America, the company is contributing $500,000 to the U.S. Marine-led organization which will make Christmas wishes come true for millions of children in need.

Give the gift of DIsney magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. Best of all you can share your donation simply by visiting shopDisney! As in previous years, Disney has selected 10 popular toys for the Toys for Tots program that fans can donate online now through December 14th. Each toy is priced between $14.99-$24.99 and includes characters from The Mandalorian, Frozen 2, Toy Story and more.

Plush

A squeezable pal can make every day better! Share comfort and cuteness with a child this Christmas when you donate one of these friendly plush figures.

Figures and Raya Doll

Encourage imagination and fun with awesome playsets that feature the coolest heroes and beloved queens from Marvel and Disney movies. There’s also a Toy Story Alien talking figure and Raya classic doll. These popular items will be a big hit with every child this Christmas.

