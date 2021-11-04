Join Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive with 10 Magical Gifts to Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

by | Nov 4, 2021 12:28 PM Pacific Time

This year Disney is once again donating to Toy for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others. As announced today on Good Morning America, the company is contributing $500,000 to the U.S. Marine-led organization which will make Christmas wishes come true for millions of children in need.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Give the gift of DIsney magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy. Best of all you can share your donation simply by visiting shopDisney! As in previous years, Disney has selected 10 popular toys for the Toys for Tots program that fans can donate online now through December 14th. Each toy is priced between $14.99-$24.99 and includes characters from The Mandalorian, Frozen 2, Toy Story and more.

Plush

A squeezable pal can make every day better! Share comfort and cuteness with a child this Christmas when you donate one of these friendly plush figures.

Forky Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Toy Story 4 – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Dumbo Plush – Medium 14'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Pua Plush – Moana – Small 8 1/2'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Minnie Mouse Plush – Red – Medium 18'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 11'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Figures and Raya Doll

Encourage imagination and fun with awesome playsets that feature the coolest heroes and beloved queens from Marvel and Disney movies. There’s also a Toy Story Alien talking figure and Raya classic doll. These popular items will be a big hit with every child this Christmas.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Avengers Deluxe Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Frozen 2 Figure Play Set – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Toy Story Alien Interactive Talking Action Figure – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Raya Classic Doll – 11'' – Disney Raya and the Last Dragon – Toys for Tots Donation Item

Also going on now is shopDisney’s Friend and Family Sale that offers savings of 25% sitewide (restrictions apply). The sale extends to Toys for Tots donations too, so you can share even more joy while saving money! Be sure to use the code: DISNEYPAL at checkout, and hurry! The sale ends on Sunday, November 7th.

 
 
