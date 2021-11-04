Disney Launches Ultimate Toy Drive to Support Children in Need This Holiday Season

The Walt Disney Company today launched its 2021 Disney Ultimate Toy Drive benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots Program, as part of its efforts to inspire a world of hope. The campaign kicked off during Good Morning America on ABC this morning where co-anchor Michael Strahan and ABC News Correspondent Will Reeve announced the $500,000 donation to Toys for Tots.

Now through this December 14, families and fans can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and give back to those who need it most this holiday season by donating a toy online at shopDisney.com Downtown Disney Disneyland Resort Disney Springs Walt Disney World At Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, collection bins are located at the World of Disney store, Star Wars At Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, collection bins are located at the World of Disney store, Marketplace Co-Op, Star Wars Galactic Outpost and Disney Springs Welcome Center.

Good Morning America visited Disney Springs this morning to kickoff the campaign:

We helped kick off #DisneyUltimateToyDrive with a very special donation from @Disney to Toys for Tots! @ShopDisney pic.twitter.com/rho5QBZ4aR — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 4, 2021

Disney's relationship with the Marine Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 when Walt Disney and his animators personally designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today.

A PSA featuring Disney VoluntEARS will air on ABC, Disney Channel Freeform FX Hulu

Produced content from across the networks, including ABC's Station 19 , Localish and The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will feature integrations that highlight the season of giving and supporting families in need.

, and will feature integrations that highlight the season of giving and supporting families in need. ESPN will also run a week-long segment on Get Up! where Marines will run a toy collection.

In-person events such as the Disney+ Marvel Hawkeye and Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas drive-in will offer an additional opportunity for fans to take part in the toy drive.

and Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas drive-in will offer an additional opportunity for fans to take part in the toy drive. The Walt Disney Company has supported the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation for more than 70 years to bring comfort, happiness and inspiration to children and families in need.

What they’re saying: