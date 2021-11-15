Disney Parks, Movies and More Featured on Latest Series of MagicBands

by | Nov 15, 2021 10:43 AM Pacific Time

Is it time to upgrade your Walt Disney World MagicBand to something a bit more fun? Today on shopDisney, a variety of new styles debuted that are themed to the Parks, favorite movies, Mickey Mouse and Disney dogs too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

New MagicBands – shopDisney

Disney guests know that they can unlock all of the wonder and excitement that awaits at Walt Disney World Resort with MagicBands, and shopDisney has released a new wave of accessories for fans to bring home. Whether you’re looking for a design for your next vacation or are adding favorite styles to your collection don’t miss out on these fun and fashionable MagicBands.

Walt Disney World

Celebrate Magic Kingdom’s history with a design featuring Partners statue or embrace the retro quality with two WDW 50th offerings.

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse ''Partners'' MagicBand 2 – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – $34.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Retro Souvenirs MagicBand 2 – Limited Release – $39.99

There’s also an Animal Kingdom MagicBand themed to TriceraTop Spin!

TriceraTop Spin MagicBand 2 – Disney's Animal Kingdom – $39.99

Mickey Mouse

There’s no character more iconic than Mickey Mouse and these two styles pay tribute to the big cheese with colorful and playful designs.

Mickey Mouse MagicBand 2 – $29.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday MagicBand 2 – Limited Release – $34.99

Star Wars Gingerbread

Ho ho ho! The holidays are here and even the characters in the Star Wars universe are sharing the merriment! Boba Fett, Darth Vader, R2-D2 and more have received a gingerbread makeover that will pair nicely with this bright red Spirit Jersey.

Star Wars Holiday ''Gingerbread'' MagicBand 2 – Limited Edition – $39.99

Movies

This fall and winter, Disney and Marvel fans have a lot to be excited for when it comes to movies as Encanto and Spider-Man: No Way Home debut in November and December. Show off your fandom with new MagicBands featuring Maribel and Peter Parker’s Spider-Man suit.

Encanto MagicBand 2 – $29.99

Spider-Man: No Way Home MagicBand 2 – Limited Edition – $39.99

But wait! We’re not done yet, there’s also an adorable Monsters Inc. option starting Sulley.

Sulley MagicBand 2 – Monsters, Inc. – $29.99

Disney Dogs

Dooney & Bourke want fans to have a tail wagging season with their latest Limited Edition Disney Dogs MagicBand. This winter the popular pooches (and Stitch! how did he get here?) are decked out in their holiday best as they wait to meet “Santa Paws.”

Disney Dogs ''Santa Paws'' MagicBand 2 by Dooney & Bourke – Limited Edition – $58.00

Slap Bracelet

Finally, if you want to feel like a kid again, step back in time with these slap bracelet MagicBands that work just the way you remember them: a quick slap to the top of your wrist and suddenly, you’re wearing a bracelet! So celebrate your childhood with a 1928 Mickey Mouse or the Disney Parks favorite Orange Bird.

Mickey Mouse ''1928'' MagicBand Slap Bracelet – $29.99

Orange Bird MagicBand Slap Bracelet – $29.99

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
